Keanu Reeves and long-time collaborator Gard Hollinger are bringing a new documentary series, The Arch Project, to Roku, Deadline reports. This marks the second documentary project for The Matrix actor, who previously executive produced Disney+ docuseries Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story. In the upcoming docuseries, friends and co-founders of the Arch Motorcycle, will embark on a quest to find the “origins of human creativity.”

Fueled by their curiosity, The Arch Project will see Reeves and Hollinger exploring the ideas, stories, and achievements of the people they admire for the impact they made. “Through a genuine drive to better understand human creativity, Gard Hollinger and Keanu Reeves will bring audiences a series that inspires us all to dream bigger and bolder,” said Sean Boyle, Roku Originals. The two will be seen interacting with people who have shaped and changed the world around us. “We’re proud to partner with Sharon, Gard, Keanu, and Venture 10 Studio Group on this one-of-kind docuseries for audiences to enjoy for free on The Roku Channel.”

'The Arch Project' Will Take a Deep Dive into the Origins of Human Creativity

“Our goal in creating this show is to explore the answers to the question, ‘where does human creativity and ingenuity come from’?” Hollinger and Reeves elaborated on the concept. “We’ve sought out artists, innovators, and creators, whose stories we hope will inspire viewers to find answers that help unlock their own creativity.” So, expect to see an array of people, from different walks to life discussing their ideas and sharing their success stories. Venture 10 Studio Group produced the docuseries with Hollinger, Reeves, Hollinger’s wife, Sharon Trojan Hollinger, John Stevens, and Brian Skope – all set as executive producers. Further, Rick De Oliveira will serve as a consulting executive producer.

Where Will We See Keanu Reeves Next?

Reeves has a penchant for throwing himself into a variety of projects ranging from writing his comics to making documentaries to starring in blockbuster films. His last year’s much anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4 opened new avenues for the franchise, he was recently seen in an exclusive look at Ana de Armas-led spinoff, Ballerina, which was shown at the recently held CinemaCon. He is also set to join the Sonic franchise as Reeves will voice Shadow in the upcoming iteration, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. He’ll also be seen starring opposite Sandra Oh and Seth Rogan in Aziz Ansari-directed Good Fortune.

No release date or window has been unveiled for The Arch Project. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.