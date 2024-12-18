There's no such thing as too much Keanu Reeves, which is why we're excited that the action hero has a string of upcoming projects which we are all looking forward to starting with the third installment of the Sonic the Hedgehog film series, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, set to release in theaters soon on December 20. One of his upcoming films, The Entertainment System Is Down, directed by Swedish filmmaker, Ruben Östlund, has received a progress report, meaning we have another Reeves project to anticipate in the not-too-distant future. Production for the film, which will see Reeves in a role far different from what fans are used to, is slated to begin very soon.

A recent report published in Production Bulletin has revealed that filming for The Entertainment System is Down is slated to begin in January 2025. Filming will take place in Paris, France, and joining Reeves on set will be the recently cast Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man, Civil War), Daniel Brühl (Rush, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Woody Harrelson (Now You See Me, The Hunger Games). No details regarding any of the cast's roles have been revealed yet, but the film looks to be a high-profile one as it will be shot entirely in a retired Boeing 747 that Östlund recently purchased. The acclaimed filmmaker best known as the brain behind Triangle of Sadness recently explained his reason for going the length for the film, telling Variety:

”We wanted to have a real airplane because very often, when you watch an airplane movie, characters are put in a corner, pretending to be on a big flight, but we don’t really see it. It’s fu..ing frustrating! Then we will use the whole airplane, not just a section, so that we can walk from the cockpit all the way to the back, with a long tracking shot, we will get the feeling of being in this space.”

'The Entertainment System Is Down' Will Take Place on a Long-Haul Flight

Close

The plane is central to The Entertainment System is Down's plot, which makes it understandable why Östlund splurged to obtain a realistic prop. Much likeTriangle of Sadness, The Entertainment System is Down will again see the filmmaker examine the state of modern society. Inspired by a recent social psychological study that showed that participants were only able to sit idle for 6 to 15 minutes without entertainment and nothing else to do but think, the movie will be set on a long-haul flight where the entertainment system fails. The film will attempt to reveal just how addicted we are to our tech gadgets, as passengers will be forced to face the modern horrors of being bored without any form of media to keep them engaged.

It's looking to be another potenital masterpiece from the Swedish filmmaker, who has two Palme d’Or to his name, which is by no means a small feat. The US Distribution for The Entertainment System is Shutting Down will be handled by A24. No release date has been set yet but stay tuned to Collider for more. While you wait, you can check out Östlund's Triangle of Sadness, available to stream on Hulu.

Your changes have been saved Triangle of Sadness A fashion model celebrity couple join an eventful cruise for the super-rich. Release Date October 7, 2022 Director Ruben Östlund Cast Harris Dickinson , Charlbi Dean , Dolly de Leon , Zlatko Buric , Henrik Dorsin , Vicki Berlin , Woody Harrelson Runtime 150 minutes Writers Ruben Östlund

WATCH ON HULU