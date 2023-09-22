The Big Picture Les Weldon has been fortunate to work with major stars like Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, and Gerard Butler throughout his career.

Weldon expresses his desire to work with actors like Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves in the action genre.

Weldon believes that the success of future Expendables films will depend on the audience's response and that they haven't begun searching for new actors yet.

Over his decades-spanning career in Hollywood as one of the most sought-after producers in the game, Les Weldon has rubbed elbows with a multitude of major stars. From Jean-Claude Van Damme to Chuck Norris and Jason Momoa, the producer and writer has seen careers bud and continue to blossom throughout his years in the industry. Landing in theaters today, the producer’s latest flick, Expend4bles is just another example of the enormous names he’s worked with. In an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Weldon talks about what actors he hopes to partner with in the future and those who have shaped his past.

“In terms of actors, I’ve been very fortunate in my career,” Weldon says, “All of my kind of younger idols, whether it be [Robert] De Niro, Sly [Stallone], Gerry Butler, and all these guys I’ve had the pleasure to work with.” Keeping it in the action genre, Weldon revealed, “I never worked with Tom Cruise, I’ve never worked with Keanu Reeves, who I would love to, who Lionsgate’s got a franchise with. But there are some actors that I would say, ‘Wow, it would be very cool to work with him and with her.’”

However, when it comes to adding his name to a team, Weldon says that it’s less about the stars and more about the job. “As a producer, it’s more a matter of the right project at the right time, and there are so many projects and the time never seems right.” Still, the stars have aligned for Weldon on an abundance of occasions, having not only backed the entire The Expendables franchise but also other fan-favorite movie series’ including the Has Fallen titles and both The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. “All I can say is I’ve been the luckiest guy in the world to have worked with the actors I’ve had. I mean, it’s just been such an amazing experience to work with Oscar winners and big box office stars. I can’t say how lucky I’ve been.”

Les Weldon’s Future with The Expendables

As Expend4bles crashes into theaters, dedicated fans are already eager to find out more about what’s next for the high-octane franchise - including what stars may appear in future installments. “As far as another Expendables, I can’t even comment on that because I’m still swimming… Simply, I can’t make another Expendables happen. This has to be something that you and the fans, and whoever sees the film go, ‘This was great to have this back. Let’s have another one!’” With the franchise’s future to be determined by the box office numbers, Weldon says that the team hasn’t even begun the search for new actors. “If this works and the audiences likes this, let’s think again, let’s start again at those basics. We know our guys who are in it, who else can come in once we get the story down?”

Expend4bles is now playing in theaters.