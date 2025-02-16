Adrien Brody and Keanu Reeves have both seen their careers surge over the past decade. For Brody, he's up for his second Best Actor nomination at this year's Academy Awards due to his stirring performance in The Brutalist. For Reeves, he's become a cornerstone of major film franchises with films like John Wick and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With all their success, film fans are probably thinking: "It's only a matter of time until those two star in a film together." Those fans will be pleased to know that Brody and Reeves did share the screen in a little known '90s film called The Last Time I Committed Suicide.

The Last Time I Committed Suicide pulls from a letter that Neal Cassaday wrote to his friend, novelist Jack Kerouac, following an attempt to take his own life. But the film version, which stars Thomas Jane as Cassaday, takes an entirely different approach: this time, the letter is written after his girlfriend Joan (Claire Forlani) attempted to take her own life. Brody and Reeves both play friends of Cassaday's, but their roles in his life are wholly different.

Adrien Brody & Keanu Reeves Show Different Sides of Friendship in 'The Last Time I Committed Suicide'

Brody plays Cassaday's friend Ben, while Reeves plays another friend of his, Harry; the difference between the two could not be more pronounced. Ben is a bespectacled, observant man who takes the time to check in on Cassaday's mental state. Harry, on the other hand, decides to bring Cassaday along on a random road trip with two girls and also convinces him to contact his teenaged lover Mary (Gretchen Mol). Though it's never stated outright, it's implied that this might have been what tipped Joan into the attempt on her own life, as The Last Time I Committed Suicide hops back and forth between two different time periods. Further complicating matters is Jane's narration, which flows freely and hops from one point to another. Surprisingly enough, this is actually how Cassaday wrote in real life, and it wound up shaping Jack Kerouac's future work.

The Last Time I Committed Suicide was also a major draw for Reeves as he had been a fan of the "Beat Generation" of writers, including Cassaday and Kerouac, in his youth. "I knew Stephen," Reeves said in an interview when talking about how writer/director Stephen T. Kay convinced him to play Harry. "He had written this script about Neal Cassady. I told him I dug it...and a couple of months down the road, Stephen asked if I was interested in playing Harry." Up to this point in his career, Reeves was known for his action roles, including Speed and Point Break. Playing an alcoholic, hedonistic creep was a test of his acting abilities and would showcase the range he'd bring to later projects.

'The Last Time I Committed Suicide' Struggled at the Box Office

Though The Last Time I Committed Suicide wound up impressing audiences when it premiered at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, getting it into theaters was a different story. Former distributor Roxie Releasing pulled the film from a June slot in order not to pit it against Con Air or Speed 2: Cruise Control. (Ironically, Reeves had turned down the latter as he felt he was getting too old for action films.) What did The Last Time I Committed Suicide end up going against? Batman and Robin, which turned out to be a huge hit. As if that wasn't bad enough, The Last Time I Committed Suicide bombed hard at the box office, failing to make back its $4 million budget — and proving that no matter the year, Hollywood will supersize any movie it can.

The Last Time I Committed Suicide would also face some rather mixed reviews. While praise was given to most of the cast, Reeves was rather unfairly singled out, with one review claiming that he was "void of talent." Regardless of this, The Last Time I Committed Suicide managed to capture the voice of Neal Cassaday — no mean feat — and features Keanu Reeves and Adrien Brody developing the skills that they've showed off in their recent projects.