Movies are terrific things. They give us beauty, laughs, sadness, thrills, snappy dialogue, and above all else, a great escape from the real world. Drama comes from conflict, and conflict produces heroes. Larger-than-life men and women out there battling for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Sure, everybody loves a flashy do gooder, but let's be honest: the ones they battle are always more interesting. A story is only as good as its villain, an idea that still resonates just as strongly today. The bad guys are the ones we really want to see — killing, maiming, and destroying with reckless abandon, all in the name of some evil, dastardly plan. Whether a hulking murderer in a hockey mask or a stoic demon with a face full of pins, we can't help but smile when they show up, usually accompanied by a few well-placed shadows or a sharp musical sting. From time to time, however, certain villainous characters are lifted to an even higher cinematic level: namely, when said character is played by an actor you'd least expect. Playing against type is one of the greatest tools an actor possesses. By dipping their toes into uncharted territory, they show us their true talent, their range of emotions. Many examples of these phenomena exist, but very few beat the creeping calm of Keanu Reeves in Joe Charbanic's 2000 horror thriller The Watcher.

What Is 'The Watcher' About?

The Watcher follows former FBI agent Campbell (James Spader), who has just moved to Chicago to escape the death of his lover due to his inability to capture serial strangler, David Allen Griffin (Reeves). While seeing a therapist named Polly (Marisa Tomei), Campbell finds himself lost and barely able to function, living alone with his regret and pumping migraine medication directly into his stomach just to function from day to day. But soon Joe finds himself coming back to life when he starts receiving phone calls from Griffin, who has followed him to Chicago in order to play a deadly new game: he will send Campbell photos of his potential victims and give the former Fed 24 hours to find them before he murders them.

Recognizing Campbell's wealth of knowledge, Detective Hollis (Chris Ellis) brings Campbell back into the hunt. The two work together, studying each photograph for clues that will help them locate Griffin's victims in time. However, it isn't long before Polly herself is drawn into the game, becoming a target and drawing Griffin and Campbell towards a violent showdown that may see only one of them surviving. Whether Campbell wants to actually survive the game or not remains to be seen.

RELATED: 7 Underrated Keanu Reeves Performances You Might Have Missed

'The Watcher' Wasn't Exactly a Critical Darling

Suffering an 11% on the Tomatometer and receiving only two out of four stars from Roger Ebert, The Watcher was a critical flop when it premiered in September 2000, called a "paint-by-numbers serial killer thriller" that suffered from "ill casting choices" and a first-time director (Joe Charbanic was good friend of Reeves, known for filming his band Dogstar on tour). Reeves gave Charbanic his verbal agreement to do the film, but changed his mind after discovering he would be paid scale even though screenwriters Clay Ayers and David Elliot greatly expanded his part. According to Hollywood lore, Reeves' signature was forged on the contract by his assistant and, not wanting to participate in a huge legal battle, he simply agreed to do the part. But despite the troubled production and less-than-stellar reviews, The Watcher managed a decent financial success, bringing in $47 million worldwide against a $30 million budget. Audiences obviously went to see the film. Some perhaps due to Ayers and Elliot's suspenseful script. Maybe others for Spader's intense performance. But most of all, people wanted to see if Keanu Reeves could pull off his role of a killer. Spoiler Alert: he does.

Keanu Reeves as a Serial Killer Makes the Movie Work

Reeves' performance makes the movie. The critics were turned off watching Ted "Theodore" Logan murder people, complaining about his California idiot grin and cavalier attitude. But here, that's exactly what makes his character work. The charming wink in his eye becomes gravely unsettling, his careless manner juxtaposing his horrible deeds to great effect. He dances with his victims, cracks disarming jokes. Every gesture, topped by that toothy smile, becomes deftly off-putting, making us squirm in our seats. We grow wary of the dark things lurking behind that sparkling glare.

It's also this formula that makes his chemistry with James Spader crackle. Spader plays Campbell straight and haunted. It's a terrific foil for Reeves's devil-may-care joy. Elliot and Ayers' script rolls in the tension between the two and gives Reeves a lot of room to play, having him crack open a beer on a tombstone and taunting Spader with lines like, "It's fucking cold here, man! Why did you move here?" They also have Griffin shatter a few cinematic tropes, as in when Campbell, finally ready to confront Griffin, willingly hands over his gun only to have Griffin fire it randomly and comment, "Wow! It's loaded!" Nope, no unloaded gun trick here.

As a killer obsessed with the man hunting him — to the point of claiming their lives wouldn't exist without the other — Griffin considers his innocent victims as means to an ugly end and nothing more. Seeing Keanu Reeves play this character with depth and vigor is a real treat. A performance as impacting as is it unexpected. One could even argue that Reeves' attitude toward the part — one he was forced into and ended up hating — only adds to his acting. His "I don't care" mentality oozes off the screen, a certain emptiness that becomes a killer's callous nature. It's almost too convincing.

Reeves' career has only grown since. After dipping his toe into the Against Type pool, he's gone on to plunge in headfirst, playing roles that include an abusive husband accused of murder, a daredevil toy, and most notably, a comedic caricature of himself. But the wicked allure of his role as David Allen Griffin stands head and shoulders above the rest, proving that typecasting certain actors into pigeonhole roles is a not only a giant disservice to the performers themselves, but to the entire film industry in general. Just ask Tim Allen about his role in David Mamet's Redbelt. Or Tom Cruise and his frosty locks in Collateral. Maybe one day we'll all be treated to Mike Myers playing a one-eyed, hunchbacked cannibal. Now that would be something.