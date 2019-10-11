Keanu Reeves Barely Tolerates Zach Galifianakis in Full ‘Between Two Ferns’ Interview

0

Netflix’s comedy YouTube channel, Netflix Is A Joke, has released the full Zach Galifianakis sit-down with Keanu Reeves from Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

In the film, Zach embarks on a cross-country odyssey with his small public access crew, interviewing celebs along the way in the hopes of pleasing Will Ferrell and warranting a real network talk show. One of those interviewees is the cherished Reeves, who gets less than ninety seconds of screen time in the film.

Keanu has been riding high since the John Wick franchise re-ignited his career. He’s also got one of the best reputations in Hollywood—a true shining light in a business that’s taken a beating for its misbehavior the last couple of years. With the recent announcement of a fourth installment of The Matrix, Keanu’s second round of glory days is still piping hot.

Everybody loves the man. Except maybe Zach Galifianakis. During their tense one-on-one, Zach chides Keanu about his limited vocabulary, his meager awards collection, and his band (Dogstar). Galifianakis even comments on Hebrew theology and attempts to exhume the birther scandal.

You can watch the full interview below.

