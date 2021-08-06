Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville are reportedly set to star in a new Steve Levitan and John Enbom comedy series for Hulu. Titled Reboot, the show focuses on a rebooted family sitcom from the early 2000s and a cast of actors who have to fix their unresolved issues in order to make the show work. Levitan is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner for the series while Enbom will serve as writer and executive producer. The two wrote the pilot teleplay together.

Danielle Stokdyk will also serve as executive producer and 20th Century Fox will be the studio, which is the same studio that Levitan has an overall deal with. The show was originally announced after Levitan's hit Modern Family came to an end. But having Key and Knoxville as part of the cast is truly setting audiences up for quite the comedy duo.

RELATED: Disney's 'Pinocchio': Joseph Gordon-Levitt Cast as Jiminy Cricket Opposite Tom Hanks

Key is well known for being one half of the sketch comedy series Key & Peele, where he and Jordan Peele did iconic sketches that included a substitute teacher mispronouncing students' names and frequently impersonating President Obama. From there, he became the romantic lead of our dreams in things like Playing House and Parks and Recreation before landing himself in a musical (despite his character's hatred for them) on Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!.

Knoxville is known as the man who is willing to put his body through immense pain just for a laugh. The Jackass legend has been doing very strange stunts with his friends over the years, and is coming back to movie screens for the franchise's final curtain in Jackass Forever, but he has been known to take a more serious acting approach for certain projects. Starring in particularly iconic IP films like The Dukes of Hazzard and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Knoxville has proven himself to be a comedian outside of his stunt work, and getting to see both him and Key bounce off each other is going to be an interesting dynamic.

Reboot seems like a fascinating look at reboot culture, the sitcoms we know and love, and the dynamic between actors on set. There's currently no release date set on Hulu, and the project hasn't officially been greenlit, but as the project moves forward, you can expect to read all about it on Collider.

KEEP READING: How the Chaotic Production of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Inspired Judd Apatow's New Movie 'The Bubble'

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser Confirms the Show Won't Return Until 2022 It'll be a little longer before we can reunite with our faves from Hawkins.

Read Next