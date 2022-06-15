Most of us have heard of Warren Jeffs and the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (AKA the FLDS.) Many of us watched as the stories from inside the polygamist Mormon community broke and how their horrifically manipulative leader, Warren Jeffs, was brought down. The new Netflix documentary Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey explores this world in a new way. It’s not just informing audiences about the events that occurred. Instead, it’s showing how they affected real people and how these people came to believe the lies they were being told. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey shows us the mental and emotional toll of these crimes and sheds a welcome new light on the atrocities brought on by the FLDS.

Cults and religious crimes are intriguing areas of true crime, and plenty of documentaries have set out to explain and explore different stories in these veins. One thing that makes these events so interesting is how far removed they are from most viewers’ realities and how total leaders’ control over others can be. It’s not like other types of true crime that evoke feelings of, “that could easily happen to anyone” or “that could’ve been me.” Rather, it can feel unbelievable for someone who hasn’t experienced these crimes to imagine them happening. But, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey’s method of taking viewers through this story makes it clear just how easy it was to get sucked into this world for a child growing up in it.

For so many of the victims in this community, they grew up embedded in this cult and its beliefs. The series shows images of chunks of pages being cut out of textbooks to prevent the children from learning certain information in school. It describes forbidden contact with the outside world. It’s easy to see how these children were so sheltered from the rest of society’s ways of thinking that they only really knew their beliefs and lifestyle. They were taught that they were the lucky ones with the opportunity to live in the community that allowed them to abide by the rules of their god.

Because of the juxtaposition of past and present footage, this docuseries is able to get into the heads of folks who grew up in this community. It illustrates just how easy it is to be mentally poisoned and manipulated in this way. This not only highlights the bravery of the survivors but also makes the impact of these crimes clear and understandable. This series is, of course, a retelling of the crimes of Warren Jeffs and his cronies. But, it’s also a story with protagonists and heroes who have persevered over unfathomable adversity.

The series invites its audience to consider aspects of escaping a community like this that they likely never have before. Not only are these children led to believe that their escape will make them sinners who are doomed to hell for eternity, but it goes far beyond that. There are myriad immediate, material repercussions for leaving – if they can even successfully escape. They’ll be shunned from everyone they know, and they’ll be out on the street with no money or any firm grasp of how the outside world actually works. As the survivors who were able to break out are interviewed, it’s baffling to imagine how they mustered the courage and resolve to do what they did. According to director, Rachel Dretzin, this was one of the piece’s goals. She told the podcast, You Can’t Make This Up, “Our focus [is] not only on the experience of being in that cult… It's on the people, particularly the women who managed to defy it and escape it, which — if you know anything about the FLDS — is a pretty miraculous and incredible thing to do.”

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey stands out because of how it interviews victims who escaped the community and gives them the platform to share their take on things today. This paves a path for us to put ourselves in their shoes. The notion of mass manipulation by leaders is far from being out of our realm of understanding. Viewers have all watched that unfold in real time. As the series progresses, to imagine that spinning out of control starts to feel more and more fathomable. This is made easier by the way in which those who escaped the church are interviewed. Viewers get to hear the victims' understanding of what happened now that they've experienced life in the outside world. The residual trauma and pain are evident. And, there's a direct connection made between then and now.

We see photos of former member Elissa Wall as a child getting married to her older cousin. We hear her talking about it in 2022 as she’s seated at her kitchen table. Seeing and hearing her now makes it feel real. To know that something like this played out recently enough for someone who’s still a young woman to recall it so easily makes it even more visceral for viewers. There are accounts of teenagers falling in love in spite of their relationships being dictated by someone else and their forced marriages to older men. Elissa's sister, Rebecca, says “ew,” when recalling what she thought of the concept of marrying 85-year-old leader and “prophet” Rulon Jeffs when she was only 19. Viewers then realize she was just a normal 19-year-old under some very abnormal circumstances.

It’s clear that what viewers are feeling was just what Rachel Dretzin felt upon interviewing these victims. And, she made a specific push to convey that message to her audience. She also said on You Can't Make This Up “I started realizing these women are just like us… They were born into a very different society... but it was really revelatory to realize if I had been born into this society, I would function very similarly to the way they did.” To put yourself firmly into someone else’s shoes for the duration of a piece allows you to experience it in a uniquely impactful way. The direction of Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey paired with its interviewees gave it the space to take viewers on that kind of ride. In doing so, it achieved a welcome insight into the victims’ struggles and how they overcame them.