In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian had a clear agenda in mind. After years of distance between her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian due to their "dolce vita" disagreement in Season 4, Kim had a business proposal for her older sister. Her shapewear line SKIMS collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana, and Kim wanted her sister Kourtney to join her in a photoshoot for the brand crossover to prove the sisters had moved past their argument about the luxury fashion line. It was a great idea to profit from the scandal that arose when prima donna sister Kourtney accused Kim of stealing the look from her wedding in the Ciao, Kim runway line curated for Dolce in Season 4. Kim's reasoning was that it was the perfect time for the sisters to prove they had put the fight in the past and were now closer than ever. The only problem with Kim's scheme is the lie at the center of her premise.

It was clear from Kourtney's initial reaction to Kim's invitation that the sisters hadn't resolved the core issues at the heart of their Season 4 disagreement, and that's because it goes way deeper than a fashion line. Although Kourtney returned to filming the family reality series even after announcing her "retirement," and she agreed to appear in Kim's campaign, it's clear that the sisters' feud remains unresolved, and it has permanently changed the show. The sisters still haven't resolved the issues that caused Kourtney to quit Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2019, and it changed the course of not only that series, but The Kardashians as well.

Kim and Kourtney's Season 18 Fight on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Changed the Show