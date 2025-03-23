Keeping Up With the Kardashians practically re-defined reality TV when it first premiered back in 2007. The Kar-Jenners became more than just reality stars; they became pop culture icons, with the entire world following their every move. As messy as they were at times, there was something extremely honest about how they presented their lives in front of the camera.

KUWTK not only resulted in successful business ventures for several of the family members, but it also spanned across a number of spin-off shows. While some of them, such as the 2009 show, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, have gone down in history and contributed to the Kardashian brand lore, not all KUWTK spin-offs have been as successful. And honestly, with all the attention always being on the main show, it’s easy to forget just how many spin-offs the Kar-Jenners have launched over the years.

10 Dash Dolls

2015

Image via E!/NBCUniversal/Tommy Garcia

Dash Dolls had all the makings of a successful spinoff, but unfortunately, it ended up being forgettable, to say the least. This show focused on the lives of Khloé Kardashian’s best friends, Khadijah and Malika Haq, who worked at the Kardashian sisters’ iconic DASH boutique chain. For those of you who don’t know, before Good American and SKIMS came along, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney opened up their first DASH store in 2006 before expanding to multiple locations. If you think about it, this was the Kardashian sisters’ entry into the world of fashion.

So, Dash Dolls aimed to capitalize on that and promised a behind-the-scenes look at how the Haq sisters navigated ambition, friendship, and the pressure of working for the Kardashian brand. In many ways, the show was similar to Vanderpump Rules, but in a retail setting. Each episode followed Khadijah and Malika as they managed and mentored the young staff at the West Hollywood DASH boutique. From giving a glimpse into their personal lives to showing how the sisters dealt with wild nights out, tense staff meetings, and everyday workplace conflicts. Despite its potential, though, Dash Dolls was canceled after eight episodes due to low ratings. Not to mention that shortly after Dash Dolls was taken off the air in 2015, the DASH stores themselves began slowly closing down, with the last store closing in 2018.