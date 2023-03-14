Keira Knightley returns to movies with Hulu's upcoming thriller Boston Strangler. The two-time Oscar nominee stars as Loretta McLaughlin, the reporter who broke out the story about the infamous titular killer at great personal cost.

Already one of cinema's most celebrated and recognized actresses, Knightley has been a leading lady for twenty years. Although she is often associated with period pieces, Knightley has a varied resumé full of eclectic projects in different genres. And while not all have been surefire hits, many have attracted considerable acclaim, earning high ratings on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'A Dangerous Method' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

David Cronenbergbrought his distinctive and unrelenting style to the real-life story of Carl Jung, Sigmund Freud, and Sabina Spielrien. A Dangerous Method chronicles the complex relationship between the three, with Michael Fassbender as Jung, Viggo Mortensen as Freud, and Knightley as Spielrein.

A Dangerous Method received positive reviews from critics. Major acclaim went to Fassbender, Mortensen, and Knightley's performances, with Mortensen earning a Golden Globe nomination. Cronenberg's approach to the story attracted some criticism, particularly for his portrayal of Spielrein; however, most critics agreed the film was a worthy entry to his revered filmography.

9 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl follows irreverent pirate Jack Sparrow, who joins forces with blacksmith Will Turner to rescue the governor's daughter, Elizabeth, from a gang of pirates aboard Sparrow's ship, the Black Pearl. Knightley plays Elizabeth opposite Orlando Bloom as Will.

Often considered one of the most iconic films of the 2000s, The Curse of the Black Pearl received positive reviews. Critics praised its humor, setting, production values, and the cast's performances. Knightley and Bloom attracted much praise for their chemistry, with their romance subplot considered among the film's highlights. The Curse of the Black Pearl marked the beginning of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, with Knightley reprising her role for the next two entries.

8 'Official Secrets' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Knightley plays whistleblower Katharine Gun in Gavin Hood's political drama Official Secrets. The plot centers on Gun as she leaks documents proving an undercover effort by UK and US intelligence services to potentially blackmail UN diplomats tasked to vote on a resolution for the Iraq war. Matt Smith and Ralph Fiennes also star.

Official Secrets received positive reviews from critics. Kenightley's leading performance earned positive commentaries, with many considering it among her finest performances. The film's plot earned a more divided response, with many considering it a suitable albeit by-the-numbers adaptation of the infamous real-life events.

7 'Begin Again' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Knightley delivers one of her loveliest performances in John Carney's 2013 musical drama Begin Again. The story centers on Gretta, a young woman reeling from a recent breakup. Discovered by a struggling record label executive, the two set out to record an album in public locations throughout New York City.

Begin Again received positive reviews. Knightley's performance was lauded, with many praising her soft and sweet singing voice. The film's soundtrack was also praised, as was the supporting cast. However, many critics considered Begin Again a less impressive effort compared to Carney's previous film, Once.

6 'Atonement' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Joe Wright and Knightley's second collaboration was an adaptation of Ian McEwan's seminal novel, Atonement. The film co-stars James McAvoy and follows the blossoming romance between Cecilia Tallis and Robbie Turner, their separation following a lie by Cecilia's younger sister, and the future consequences of the event.

Atonement received highly positive reviews from critics, who considered it among the best films of 2007. Knightley and McAvoy's performances earned acclaim, receiving nominations at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs. However, they were infamously snubbed at the Oscars, with only Saoirse Ronan earning a nod for her work on the film.

5 'Bend It Like Beckham' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Bend It Like Beckham stars Parminder Nagraas Jess, a British-Indian teenager pursuing a professional football career against the wishes of her strict and conservative parents. Knightley co-stars as Jules, Jess' friend who encourages her to apply for the team.

Acclaimed for its tone, humor, and screenplay, Bend It Like Beckham was Knightley's breakthrough movie. It also received major praise for Nagra's leading performance and depiction of Asian culture. Bend It Like Beckham has become a cultural phenomenon, with many considering it a modern classic and among the best teen films of the new millennium.

4 'Misbehaviour' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Knightley leads an ensemble cast, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Lesley Manville, Greg Kinnear, and Rhys Ifans in the 2020 comedy Misbehaviour. The plot follows the newly-formed Women's Liberation Movement, who storm the stage at the 1970 Miss World Competition to protest.

Misbehaviour received positive reviews from critics, who considered it a by-the-numbers albeit well-intentioned and ultimately successful feel-good movie. The cast received considerable acclaim, with Knightley, Mbatha-Raw, Manville, and Kinnear earning significant praise for their performances.

3 'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

In her first collaboration with Joe Wright, Knightley takes on the iconic role of Elizabeth Bennet. Pride & Prejudice faithfully adapts Jane Austen's classic romance novel, with Knightley as its spirited female lead, Matthew Macfadyen as the headstrong Fitzwilliam Darcy, and Rosamund Pike as the innocent Jane Bennet.

Pride & Prejudiceis arguably Knightley's signature role. Her work earned acclaim from critics, who considered it the ideal Elizabeth for the new millennium. Knightley earned her first Oscar nomination for her performance, among other accolades, including nods at the Golden Globes, SAG, and BAFTA awards. Pride & Prejudice also received acclaim for other aspects, including Dario Marianelli's score, its production values, and Wright's fresh approach to a well-known and beloved classic.

2 'Colette' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Knightley stars as French novelist Colette in the 2018 biopic of the same name. The plot centers on Colette's efforts to achieve writing autonomy after ghostwriting her husband's semi-autobiographical novel. Dominic West, Elanor Tomlinson, and Fiona Shaw also star.

Critics reacted enthusiastically to Colette. Praise went to Knightley's lead performance, with many considering the film a showcase for her talents. Colette's production values also attracted praise, although its fairly familiar plot received criticism. Still, the film remains an ideal choice for fans of sapphic period pieces with happy endings.

1 'The Imitation Game' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Alan Turing in Morten Tyldum's 2014 biopic The Imitation Game. The plot chronicles Turing's life, his efforts to decrypt German intelligence messages during World War II, and his subsequent life and conviction for gross indecency. Knightley plays Joan Clarke, Turing's wife and fellow cryptanalyst who assisted in the message's decoding.

The Imitation Game received critical acclaim. Cumberbatch and Knightley earned rave reviews for their performances, including Oscar nominations in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories. The Imitation Game earned an additional six nominations, winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

