Keira Knightley is set to star in new serial killer drama Boston Strangler, which boasts Ridley Scott and Margot Robbie as producers. As per Deadline, Crown Heights creator Matt Ruskin has written the script and will direct, with shooting set to kick off this coming December in the city where the infamous crimes took place.

Disney subsidiary 20th Century Studios are behind the project, with Scott and Kevin Walsh of Scott Free part of the producorial team alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment. Two-time Academy Award nominee Knightley will play Loretta McLaughlin, with the story following her groundbreaking investigation into the titular murderer.

McLaughlin was the first reporter to connect the series of deaths and break the story that Boston had a serial killer in its midst, teaming up with fellow journalist Jean Cole to report on the case and keep local women up to date on the latest developments, despite the inherent sexism they faced from within their own industry.

McLaughlin also ended up uncovering a web of corruption that potentially cast doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler, so the movie also has a thriller element to add to the murder mystery melting pot. Ruskin, himself a Boston native, tracked down the families of McLaughlin and Cole, as well as their research from the time they were on the case, so we can expect an exacting level of detail from the film.

Looking at the talent involved on either side of the camera, Boston Strangler has potential awards season candidacy written all over it, and while a release date hasn't been announced as of yet, towards the end of next year seems likely.

