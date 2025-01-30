Keira Knightley (Black Doves) is utterly confused. At least that's what we can get from the first-look image that Netflix unveiled today in order to tease the upcoming movie The Woman In Cabin 10. Along with the image, the streamer also announced when we can expect to see the psychological thriller on our screens: a release window has been set for this Fall. In the story, Knightley plays a journalist who is covering the maiden voyage of a luxury cruise.

What's supposed to be a happy celebration takes a dark turn when the journalist sees someone being thrown overboard late one night. However, when she voices her concern to the crew, she gets flabbergasted at discovering that, according to them, all passengers on the ship are accounted for. It's easy to understand what's happening in the scene from the image: Knightley's character is trying to understand what happened at night while Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) and other ship crew members look at her with a look that suggests they firmly believe they are on a wild goose chase.

Of course, there's a lot to discover in The Woman In Cabin 10. The two biggest possibilities are that the journalist is going insane or that the crew is conspiring to hide something — and since she's a journalist, it would be terrible for them if she found out. But, of course, there are a lot of other things that can happen. When Netflix unveils the trailer, we'll be able to start making assumptions on which path the story might take.

'The Woman In Cabin 10's Fate Has Been Set

Image via A24

If you're too curious, though, you can always crack a book and check out the best-selling novel of the same name that inspired the film. The novel was written by Ruth Ware, and 2025 is a special year because, aside from the film adaptation, the novel is getting a sequel titled The Woman In Suite 11. So, depending on how the movie performs, fans can celebrate that there is another entry in store ready to be adapted.

The cast of The Woman In Cabin 10 is pretty great: Aside from Knightley and Pearce, it also features Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Kaya Scodelario (Senna), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki), David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery), Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones), Art Malik (Disclaimer), Christopher Rygh (Vikings: Valhalla), John Macmillan (House of the Dragon) and David Morissey (Sherwood). The adaptation was written by Hilary Seitz (2002's Insomnia) and directed by Simon Stone (The Dig).

The Woman in Cabin 10 is slated to premiere this Fall. Netflix is yet to announce a specific release date.