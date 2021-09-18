One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was Camille Griffin’s feature directorial debut Silent Night. Produced by Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise), Trudie Styler (Moon) and Celine Rattray (The Kids Are Alright), Silent Night starts off like you're going to have a fun time watching old friends visiting each other in the English countryside to celebrate Christmas…until you learn it's everyone's last night on Earth due to a poison cloud. Griffin’s script does a great job at giving each member of the all-star cast a time to shine, has a lot to say about class and social order, and takes genres that don’t typically go together and makes it work. I was a big fan of this film. Silent Night stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Sope Dirisu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones and Trudie Styler.

Shortly after seeing Silent Night I spoke with Keira Knightley, Lily-Rose Depp and Camille Griffin. They talked about where the idea came from, why Knightley and Depp wanted to be part of the project, what they loved about the script, Roman Griffin Davis’ great performance, and more.

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Silent Night will be released in theaters and stream exclusively on AMC+ in North America this December.

Image via TIFF

RELATED: ‘The Wheel’: Amber Midthunder, Taylor Gray and Director Steve Pink on Their Powerful Relationship Drama | TIFF 2021

Keira Knightley, Lily-Rose Depp and Camille Griffin

Where did the idea come from?

How did Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp get involved and how did their agents tell them about the story and script?

Lily-Rose on the character she plays.

They talk about Roman Griffin Davis’ great performance.

Camille on the way the cast helped Roman’s performance.

Share Share Tweet Email

Mélanie Laurent on Directing ‘The Mad Women’s Ball,’ What Happened With ‘The Nightingale,’ and What She Stole From Other Directors She also talks about how she is preparing to make a limited series about Suzanne Noel, the pioneer of plastic surgery.

Read Next