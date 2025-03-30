Although the number of modern holiday films that have reached classic status is relatively slim, Love Actually became a surprising hit that is part of many households’ seasonal viewing each year. The sweet, slightly satirical writing style of Richard Curtis has earned both criticism and praise over the years, but Love Actually showed more nuance than his other projects because of its ensemble cast. As with any film that involves multiple intersecting storylines, there are bound to be some components and characters that work better than others. Love Actually does not hold its characters in equal regard, as the film expects its female characters to be responsible and forgiving to their male counterparts, regardless of how old they are. And there's no aspect of the film that better illuminates this issue than the discrepancy between the storylines involving Keira Knightley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster who are much closer in age than the movie would have you think.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Keira Knightley Are Only Four Years Apart