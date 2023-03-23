It’s somewhat odd that Keira Knightley got her breakout roles in action-adventure projects like King Arthur and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, because ever since then she’s become closely associated with the type of prestige period pieces that appeal to the Downton Abbey fanbase. While it's easy for stuffy costume dramas to feel dull and pretentious, Knightley has consistently done her best to inject a sense of life and realism into both the biopics (Collette, The Imitation Game, Everest) and prestige novel adaptations (Anna Karenina, Pride & Prejudice, Atonement) she has starred in. However, that doesn’t mean that Knightley has been afraid to tackle anything more kinetic, as she’s been a low-key thriller queen for a while now; Boston Strangler is simply the latest in this trend. Her performance in the criminally underseen 2019 thriller Official Secrets sadly flew under the radar, but it showed Knightley’s ability to tackle timely material.

What Is 'Official Secrets' About?

Based on the nonfiction novel The Spy Who Tried to Stop a War by Marcia & Thomas Mitchell, Official Secrets explores the early events that led up to the Iraq War in the United Kingdom. Knightley stars as Katharine Gun, an analyst for the Government Communications Headquarters tasked with receiving and filing memos that detail security operations. While Gun is often just the one passing memos from one committee to another, in 2003, she notices a report detailing the United Kingdom’s joint operation with the United States to “dig dirt” on Cameroon, Chile, Bulgaria, and Guinea ahead of a potential invasion of Iraq. It’s a clear violation of public trust that’s intended to simply blame a pre-planned war on another nation; faced with the knowledge that could impact the country (and the world) irrevocably, Gun must decide whether to leak this information to the press and face the consequences that come with it.

While it’s not odd to see Knightley playing historical figures, it was slightly strange to see her in a contemporary setting without the formal costuming worthy of a royal ballroom. It’s important that the pre-title card of Official Secrets lists the obligatory “this is based on a true story” message because otherwise, it would have seemed like the most far-fetched John le Carré imitator imaginable; Gun’s case was a clear, inexcusable example of a government willfully misleading the public in order to hide signs of war. Knightley helps sell the importance of the issues at stake with a timely, rich performance that pays tribute to a real whistleblower and hero.

Keira Knightley Elevates 'Official Secrets' Beyond a Textbook Reconstruction

Official Secrets is far more than a collection of Wikipedia page recreations, as the inherent premise feels descended from Alfred Hitchcock’s interest in ordinary people met with extraordinary dangers. Gun is simply a pencil-pusher at best; while she shows diligence in filing her work and protecting her country’s interest, she doesn’t harbor any hope that anything she does couldn’t be performed by someone else. What’s striking about her exposure to the memo is how transparent it is. Knightley shows Gun’s shock at her revelation; surely, she can’t have been the first one to notice the differences between the details of the report and the “official reports” issued to journalistic outlets by the U.K. government. Knightley’s initial confusion turns to fear when she realizes this is a larger secret, and those that know about it are simply scared about the backlash of speaking up.

Official Secrets works better than other whistleblower movies because of Knightley’s diligence in unpacking both the ethical dilemma and the practical ramifications; not only does leaking the memo potentially threaten the lives of covert agents, but it could lead to a public backlash against both her and her husband Yasar (Adam Bakri). The early moments show the type of earnest, civil discussions that the couple engages in when they reflect on their decision, as Gun is fully aware of the xenophobic backlash that could be leveled against the man she loves. Yet, it’s the nauseating reports of “everything is fine” that she sees piling up on her television that prompt her to reach out to the anti-war activist Yvonne Ridley (Hattie Morahan).

'Official Secrets' Stays True to Katharine Gun's Story

Playing a character as integral to modern history as Gun required Knightley to both lionize and analyze what challenges she faced; while Gun is clearly a highly intelligent person capable of handling the serious information at her disposal, she’s quickly overwhelmed by the various parties involved in bringing this case forward. While she knows the ins and outs of her chosen field, she must seemingly learn overnight the laws of journalistic integrity in order to communicate with The Observer reporter Martin Bright (Matt Smith). Knightley does a great job showing Gun’s stress and exhaustion; she has become committed to learning everything possible about all the players involved so that she understands the impact her case will have.

The heartbreaking twist she faces is that her knowledge doesn’t matter. In an eerie parallel to the “post-truth” rhetoric of today, Gun’s bulletproof case of governmental cover-up doesn’t seem to sway the segment of the population that has already determined they want to go to war. Knightley shows how Gun is left vulnerable after months of being committed to her decision; it’s only after the information is out there she realizes that it won’t matter if the tools of propaganda are already in place, with a government ready to defame her as a traitor and send hoards of protestors to her doorstep.

Keira Knightley Can Do More Than Just Costume Dramas

Knightley’s emotional intimacy in these moments makes Official Secrets more powerful than other Iraq War dramas because she shows how heartbreaking it is to risk your livelihood in an attempt to stop a pre-ordained crisis. In a revelatory court case, the British government refuses to prosecute Gun because the proposed war she’s guilty of revealing was led on false pretenses. The final cuts between Knightley’s face, footage of the real Gun, and the death toll of the Iraq War are simply a gut punch.

Official Secrets and The Boston Strangler are just the latest in what’s been a fascinating detour within Knightley’s career. Between haunted Christmas capers (Silent Night), World War II thrillers (The Aftermath), modern espionage adventures (Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit), and even working with David Cronenberg (A Dangerous Method), Knightley is far more than just an idol of the costume drama crowd.