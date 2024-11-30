The Woman in Cabin 10, starring renowned actress Keira Knightley, has officially wrapped filming! The upcoming Netflix psychological thriller, based on the bestselling novel written by Ruth Ware of the same name, is one step closer to hitting OTT screens.

On November 29, 2024, David Ajala, one of the cast members of The Woman in Cabin 10, took to his Instagram to share the news that the filming of the highly anticipated Netflix film had officially wrapped. The film is directed by Simon Stone, who co-wrote the script alongside Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. The film’s plot revolves around a journalist on a luxury cruise for a travel assignment who witnesses a passenger being tossed overboard on a fateful night. The journalist was made to believe that she was delusional about what she’d seen, with all fellow passengers agreeing to the same. The official synopsis of the film ends on a chilling note, setting the anticipation at an all-time high in the following words:

“Despite not being believed by anyone onboard, she continues to look for answers, putting her own life in danger.”

The cast of The Woman in Cabin 10 includes Kiera Knightley, Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Gitte Witt, Art Malik, Daniel Ings, David Morrissey, Christopher Rygh, Paul Kaye, Kaya Scodelario, Lisa Loven Kongsli, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, John Macmillan, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters. The film's principal shooting took place aboard a luxury superyacht anchored in Portland Harbour, Dorset.

A Sequel to ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’ Novel Is Hitting Shelves in 2025

Although The Woman in Cabin 10 film hasn’t a release date yet, the best-selling novel’s sequel does! On November 14, 2024, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the cover and release date of The Woman in Suite 11 — the sequel to Ruth Ware’s beloved thriller.

The Woman in Suite 11 marks Ware’s 10th novel and is set to hit shelves on July 8, 2025. The plot of the sequel reunites readers with fictional travel journalist Lo Blacklock and takes place 10 years after the incidents of The Woman in Cabin 10. Lo is living a quiet life with her family when she is invited to attend the opening of a luxury hotel in Switzerland, which billionaire Marcus Leidmann owns.

The protagonist sees this as an opportunity to reignite her journalism career by interviewing the billionaire. However, to her dismay, once there, Lo receives a call asking her to visit Marcus’ room. There, she encounters a woman who claims to be the latter’s mistress and reveals that her life is in danger.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Netflix's The Woman in Cabin 10.