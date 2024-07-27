The Big Picture Carradine's standout role in "McCabe & Mrs. Miller" showcases his talent in subverting Western tropes through nuanced character portrayal.

Keith Carradine is a stage and screen actor who was particularly active during the 1970s and '80s. A member of the Carradine family of performers, he first gained attention with his standout role in Robert Altman's McCabe & Mrs. Miller, and he continued to captivate audiences with performances in Nashville, The Duellists, and Southern Comfort. His projects lean toward Westerns and dramas.

In addition to a host of movies, Carradine has also turned in fantastic performances on TV, including appearances in Dexter, Madam Secretary, and Deadwood. His talents extend beyond acting, however; he is also a skilled musician and songwriter. He even won an Academy Award for one of his original songs. Carradine continues to work today; his latest project, a horror movie called Afraid, is currently in post-production. His filmography thus includes plenty of gems to entertain long-time fans as well as those unfamiliar with his work. Here are Keith Carradine's ten best movies, ranked.

10 'A Quiet Passion' (2016)

Directed by Terence Davies

"Poems are my solace for the eternity which surrounds us all." This thoughtful biopic chronicles the life of American poet Emily Dickinson (Cynthia Nixon). She penned classic poems like "Hope is the thing with feathers" and "Because I could not stop for death". The film delves into Dickinson's complex relationships with her family and friends, as well as her intense internal struggles with faith, love, and mortality. Writer-director Terence Davies' sensitive direction highlights the contrast between Dickinson's sharp intellect and her sheltered existence.

Carradine appears as Edward Dickinson, Emily's father. It's not a major part, but he's sturdy in it, doing everything the movie requires of him and more. The end result of the cast and crew's efforts is an unusually literary film that serves as a study of a singular artist and of her time. It's slow-paced and insular, of course, so it won't please everyone, but there's certainly a lot to admire here. Fans of the poet's work, in particular, are unlikely to be disappointed.

9 'The Moderns' (1988)

Directed by Alan Rudolph

"If it weren't for me, these people would think surreal was a breakfast food!" Set in the vibrance and chaos of 1920s Paris, The Moderns tells the story of Nick Hart (Carradine), a struggling American artist involved in the Bohemian art scene. His life is complicated by his involvement with a wealthy art patron (John Lone), and his rekindled romance with his ex-wife Rachel (Linda Fiorentino).

The film beautifully captures the era's decadence and artistic fervor. The main characters are members of the Lost Generation, who experienced the convolutions of World War I and the Great Depression. This cohort included legendary figures like Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Gertrude Stein. As a result, the movie gives off major Midnight in Paris vibes, but with a darker and more realistic edge. It's one of Carradine's richest performances, but the real highlight is Lone, who was highly praised for his work here.

8 'Thieves Like Us' (1974)

Directed by Robert Altman