Keith Urban is hitting the road to find the country's next music superstar. It has officially been revealed that the Australian country music star will be headlining a new music competition series, The Road. The series is set to be a part of CBS's fall programming. Co-produced by Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan, the series follows Shelton and Urban on a crossroad adventure as they journey to discover the next big musician as emerging talents open for Urban at music venues across America.

In the release from CBS, Urban said, “I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender. So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists." He continued, "Paying your dues sucks, but there are things in this business that can’t be taught, like how to put together a set list, whether to extend or cut a song during your performance or how to work the crowd. For me, touring has always been my first love. It’s where the rubber meets the road. But it’s the only road to take if you want to be a performer.”

Keith Urban Is The Road's First Headliner

Here's how the game will work. Keith Urban will perform songs, including his current single, “Straight Line,” from his recently released album HIGH, as well as some of his biggest hits, at special performances throughout America. At each location, emerging musicians will take the stage as Urban’s opening acts before he performs. The audience will have the opportunity to influence which musicians will continue on the tour and move to the next city.

Fans will have a chance to see Urban and the emerging talent that will be featured on The Road. Tickets to every special performance along the road are free and will be allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Information about the events and securing tickets can be found here. These are the current dates of the performances:

Sunday, March 2 – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, Texas

– Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, Texas Wednesday, March 5 – The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas

– The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas Sunday, March 9 – Oklahoma Ranch in Oklahoma City, Okla.

– Oklahoma Ranch in Oklahoma City, Okla. Wednesday, March 12 – Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla.

– Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. Monday, March 24 – Minglewood Hall in Memphis, Tenn.

– Minglewood Hall in Memphis, Tenn. Friday, March 28 – Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn.

– Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn. Wednesday, April 2 – Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

Keith Urban has had a history as a judge on singing competition series. Urban served as a judge on American Idol between Seasons 12 and 15. He also was a coach on the Australian version of The Voice on Season 1 and Seasons 10 and 11. Meanwhile, Blake Shelton is infamous for his time on The Voice as one of the original coaches. His tenure reigned until Season 2023. “I’m a big fan of Taylor’s incredible work, and I’m excited to team with him and my long-time collaborator, Lee [Metzger], on The Road,” said Shelton stated in the original release when the series was announced. “I know a thing or two about singing competitions and what it’s like to chase a music dream and live life on tour. I’m looking forward to discovering new talent and giving them this platform.”

“There is a revolution taking place in country music. Building a platform with Blake for the next leaders of that revolution is an incredibly exciting venture,” said Sheridan. “No more shiny floors and studio audiences. This is where the rubber meets the road – literally. Get in the van, go to the next town, and win the crowd. Do it enough, and you become the next leader. Simple as that.” The Voice airs Mondays at 8:00pm on NBC. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.