Keke Palmer is set to be a woman of peace in a savage land...suburbia. The Nope star will play the lead in a new Peacock series based on the 1989 Tom Hanks dark comedy The 'Burbs. Deadline reports that Seth MacFarlane will produce the series.

The series will center around Palmer, who returns with her husband to his boyhood home in a suburban cul-de-sac. But they aren't the only new additions to the neighborhood - a seemingly sinister family soon moves in next door, bringing with them mysteries, secrets, anddeadly danger. The series is set to be written and produced by Celeste Hughey (Dead to Me, Palm Royale). In addition to playing the lead, Palmer will also executive produce, alongside McFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door as well as Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner, and Natalie Berkus for Imagine Entertainment, which produced the original film. Dana Olsen, who wrote the film, will co-executive produce.

What Is 'The 'Burbs' About?

Directed by Joe Dante (Gremlins), The 'Burbs centers around suburbanite Ray Peterson (Hanks), who thinks the macabre new neighbors, the Klopeks (The Blues Brothers' Henry Gibson, Children of the Corn's Courtney Gains, and The Last Unicorn's Brother Theodore), are up to something ghoulish. He soon rallies some like-minded neighbors, including nosy Art (Die Hard's Rick Ducommun), burnt-out veteran Mark (Nebraska's Bruce Dern), and bored teenager Ricky (The Lost Boys' Corey Feldman) to investigate - much to the displeasure of Ray's wife, Carol (Carrie Fisher). They keep turning up what seems to be evidence of the Klopeks' horrible crimes, but there's a reasonable explanation for everything...or is there? The film was not particularly successful with critics upon its release, although it grossed nearly $50 million USD on an $18 million budget, but like much of Dante's filmography, it has gained appreciation with a dedicated cult of fans.

Following her acclaimed performance in 2022's Nope, Palmer is next set to star in Good Fortune, Aziz Ansari's directorial debut, alongside Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, and Sandra Oh. She will also star in The Pickup, a heist film with Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, and in an Issa Rae-directed buddy comedy with SZA.

The 'Burbs is in development at Peacock; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.