Since her breakout role in the ABC series The Practice, Kelli Williams has consistently shined on TV, playing characters that are both brilliant and vulnerable. Most recently, she has received praise for her portrayal of Margaret Reed on the NBC series Found. Before landing that role, however, she captivated audiences, and has since gained a cult following, with her performance in the underrated crime procedural Lie to Me. Williams played Dr. Gillian Foster, a brilliant psychologist and a key member of the Lightman Group, a team of experts at detecting deception, led by Tim Roth as the brilliant but often unpredictable Dr. Cal Lightman. The FOX series was partially inspired by the groundbreaking work of psychologist Paul Ekman, who specialized in the study of microexpressions and body language.

What Is 'Lie to Me' About?

Lie to Me ran for three seasons on FOX from 2009 to 2011, quickly developing a cult following thanks to its unique premise and its blend of crime, legal, and political procedural. Each episode presents a new and complex case, as Dr. Lightman and his team of experts uncover the truth and unravel the lies by using the Facial Action Coding System and other subtle, non-verbal cues. The series is visually stylized in a very distinctive way, zooming in on facial ticks and other microexpressions from the suspect, which gives the audience a glimpse into Cal's almost supernatural abilities as a human lie detector. The show even uses footage of real-life people at times to illustrate deception, highlighting the fact that everyone lies. Alongside Dr. Gillian Foster, Dr. Lightman recruits a diverse and dynamic team, each bringing a unique set of skills to the table.

Ria Torres (Monica Raymund) is a natural at detecting deception, often relying on her instincts rather than any kind of formal training. Complementing her is Eli Loker (Brendan Hines), who has acquired the skills he has through extensive studying, making him a more analytical member of the team. The difference in approach between Torres and Loker occasionally creates some tension, but ultimately, the two work together really well, bringing their own strengths to each case. Often assisting the Lightman Group is FBI Agent Ben Reynolds (Mekhi Phifer). He sometimes butts heads with Lightman, not always agreeing with some of his more orthodox methods, but he brings a different perspective and valuable Bureau resources. Together, the team forms a fascinating mix of personalities and expertise, which adds depth and keeps the audience engaged as they tackle each new case.

Kelli Williams and Tim Roth Make the Perfect Duo in 'Lie to Me'