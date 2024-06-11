The Big Picture Kelly Clarkson confirmed she will not replace Katy Perry on American Idol due to family commitments.

Clarkson was the show's first-ever champion in 2002 and has since become a successful TV host.

Meghan Trainor is believed to be the front-runner for the vacant American Idol judging position.

As exclusively revealed by Entertainment Tonight, Kelly Clarkson has officially confirmed that she will not be the person to replace Katy Perry on American Idol. Despite plenty of speculation and hope from her fanbase, the 42-year-old told reporter, Deidre Behar, that despite having plenty of projects in the pipeline, American Idol isn't one of them. As quoted on Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson said: "I can’t do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, ‘I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.’ And it would put me in L.A., and that’s why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much."

This puts an end to the exciting potential that the show's most famous winner would return on the other side of the judging desk. Kelly Clarkson won the show back in 2002, becoming the first-ever champion of American Idol, with her debut single, "A Moment Like This," rocketing to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. As far as singing competition successes go, there may be no one greater than Clarkson, who has managed to turn her double Grammy Award-winning music career into a triumphant television career, as well. Clarkson officially revealed the news about American Idol at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, at which she and her team were winning a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. Currently, Clarkson is one of the best-loved talk show hosts in the country.

Meghan Trainor Remains a Front-Runner for the Vacant 'American Idol' Position

Image via ABC

The swirling rumors surrounding the vacant American Idol judging position have amassed many famous names thus far, with no clear answers as to who may actually get the role. However, some fans believe Meghan Trainor is a hot favorite for the position, especially after the singer confirmed her interest to Entertainment Tonight. In an interview, Trainor spoke glowingly of the show and of her dream to become a judge, saying, "There's nothing I want more in life than to be a judge on American Idol. That is my ultimate bucket list dream come true. Please, please consider me [laughs] on your show. Please American Idol! Please! I'm ready. Alright, yeah, I would love to."

Back in May, it was officially confirmed that American Idol would be returning for a 23rd season, which means that the vacant judging position will have to be filled sooner rather than later. To find out when this is announced and keep up to date with other American Idol news, stay tuned into Collider. American Idol is currently available to stream on Hulu.

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox Expand

Watch on Hulu