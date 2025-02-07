Kelly Clarkson is ready to take over Las Vegas with a recently announced residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions is the third residency that the American Idol alum puts on, having previously done a string of sold-out shows at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in both 2023 and 2024. The singer will begin to perform at the venue as of this summer, kicking things off on July 4. There will be 18 shows in total, with the last one taking place on November 15. In a statement shared with the press, Clarkson expressed her excitement about her return to Vegas:

“I’m so excited to be back in Vegas! We’re bringing the studio to the stage this time with ‘Studio Sessions!’ See y’all there!”

Citi cardmembers will get early access to the presale, starting this Friday, having a week to make their purchase before the general sale. Clarkson's fan club will also have the opportunity to secure their tickets in advance, with their presale taking place on Saturday. As for Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, the presale will begin next Monday and continue up to Thursday. Access to tickets for all the dates of the Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions will start next Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. PT.

Will 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Continue to Air?

Believe it or not, on top of performing at The Colosseum, the "Since U Been Gone" singer will continue her hosting duties at The Kelly Clarkson Show. NBC renewed the program for Season 7, which means she will continue with Kellyoke while also performing her latest hits in Vegas. The Grammy winner has become one of the most cherished hosts in daytime television, earning top ratings with her charming interview skills and potent vocal cords. The Kelly Clarkson Show's next season will continue on to 2026, allowing for her to continue connecting with viewers on a regular basis and putting on vibrant shows during her residency.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.