Who knew a pop star could host a talk show? "Since U Been Gone" singer Kelly Clarkson celebrated her 1000th episode on The Kelly Clarkson Show, reflecting on all the things that have occurred since it first aired in 2019. But out of all the whacky things that have happened in the show, there is one thing that Clarkson can't do, nor did the show ever teach her to do.

In the 1000th episode, the three-time Grammy winner reflected on what had happened since the first episode. Aside from creating communities, surviving a pandemic, and sharing stories of her music, she revealed that she can't cook. She can host a show whilst wearing an eye patch or in a cast, but her culinary skills never improved throughout her hosting duties.

“My producers learned that I wasn’t joking when I told them I love magic like a 10-year-old and that I also can’t cook. I told them in the beginning. I still can’t cook.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show has done many things throughout its runtime. Not only did the show move from Los Angeles to New York, it won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment" in 2021 and 2022 and "Outstanding Daytime Talk Series" in 2023 and 2024. In addition, the covers she did in the show during the "Kellyoke" were turned into a cover EP featuring songs from Whitney Houston, The Weeknd, and Radiohead, and it peaked at #47 on the Billboard charts.

Kelly Clarkson's Career, Explained

Before becoming a talk show host, Clarkson was and is still known for her music. Her music career began when she appeared in American Idol Season 1 in 2002 and won. Since then, she has released 10 studio albums, won three Grammy Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, and four American Music Awards, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Outside of her music career, Clarkson appeared on multiple TV shows after winning the reality TV competition. She was a mentor in American Idol Season 14, a coach on The Voice, a mentor on X-Factor, and a guest star on Nashville and The Rookie.

When it was announced that Katy Perry was leaving American Idol, it was rumored that Clarkson would replace her as judge, creating a full-circle moment. Those rumors were close to accurate. Perry's replacement was an American Idol winner, but it was Season 4 winner, Carrie Underwood. Clarkson addressed the rumors, stating that she wanted to spend more time with her kids. Her desire to spend more time with her family was also the reason why she left The Voice.