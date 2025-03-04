The March 2 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featured a surprise host, who was also surprised to host. Simu Liu stepped in to guest host, temporarily replacing the titular host. Liu revealed that he was unaware of this development until a few minutes before the show started. "I do have a confession to make — I am not Kelly Clarkson," the actor began. "But Kelly actually isn't able to make it today. We're sending her our very best... I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived here to promote my new movie, Last Breath," the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star said, revealing that he was originally meant to appear on it to promote his new thriller film.

It was unclear why Clarkson was unavailable to host the Monday episode, but Liu was ready to rise to the challenge, having hosted before. "So I'm here now, and look, I'm not one to back down from a challenge, okay? And I did host the show about three years ago. It was a great experience," he said. The actor also urged the audience to check out his new movie, saying "it's a cool film." Last Breath is a hit with the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, giving it a fresh rating of 78% on critic reviews and 91% on audience reviews. "Ratcheting up the tension to a riveting degree, Last Breath tells a remarkable true story with the utmost efficiency and a dependably terrific performance from Woody Harrelson," reads the critics' consensus.

What Is 'Last Breath' About?

The film is based on a true story about Chris Lemons (Finn Cole), a deep-sea diver who beat all odds and survived a tragedy while doing a routine job. Collider's Aidan Kelley lauded the film for its achievement in entertaining viewers with great scenes, especially in the ocean. "Last Breath makes excellent use of the treacherous ocean to make a middle act that is as stressful as it is unpredictable — even if you're already familiar with the true story," an excerpt of his review reads. The Alex Parkinson-directed thriller was off to a great start during the Oscars weekend, earning $7.8 million at the domestic box office. Last Breath stars Liu, Harrelson, Cole, Djimon Hounsou, and Cliff Curtis. New episodes of The Kelly Clarkson show air on weekdays. Upcoming guests include Jason Derulo, Nora Fatehi, Jason Isaacs, and Allie X. Last Breath is now playing in theaters.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Last Breath 7 10 10/10 Release Date February 27, 2025 Runtime 93 minutes Director Alex Parkinson Writers Alex Parkinson, David Brooks, Mitchell LaFortune Producers Jared Underwood, Alastair Burlingham, Danny Mandel, Jeremy Plager, Anna Mohr-Pietsch, Gary Raskin, Stewart Le Marechal, Richard Da Costa, Andrew C. Robinson, Jonny Persey, David Brooks, Al Morrow, Dan Clifton, Hal Sadoff, Paul Brooks, Norman Golightly Cast Woody Harrelson Duncan Allcock

Simu Liu David Yuasa

Source: The Kelly Clarkson Show