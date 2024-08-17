The Big Picture Kelly Clarkson's 'Kellyokes' are now available on her dedicated Sirius XM Channel.

Kelly Clarkson’s famous ‘Kellyokes’ covers has finally hit the airwaves! The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered in 2019. Since then, one of the show’s fan-favorite segments has been the singer’s iconic covers of popular songs. From Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” to Carrie Underwood's “Blown Away,” Clarkson always surprises the audience with the songs she chooses to cover. And now, fans can enjoy these performances on Clarkson’s dedicated Sirius XM Channel, Kelly Clarkson Connection.

The singer shared the announcement in an Instagram post and shared that along with the covers, she was also going to share what went into making them. This includes Clarkson’s stories behind picking certain songs as well as the reactions she has gotten to them from the original artists. The American Idol alum revealed that a lot of her fans were requesting the covers to be released. So, she thought there was no better way to put them out on her own radio station.

The channel launched back in November 2023 and is dedicated to playing Clarkson’s music along with her favorite songs. Clarkson also uses the channel to share stories behind some of her own hits, and it sometimes features appearances from members of her live band. Clarkson concluded the announcement by highlighting that these covers have been mixed and mastered for this station specifically.

Kelly Clarkson Is All About Focusing on Her Family Right Now

After American Idol announced Carrie Underwood as Katy Perry’s replacement in the singing competition, a lot of fans wondered why Clarkson wasn’t in the running. But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson explained that she could never join the show as a judge because it would keep her from giving time to her family.

The singer and talk show host revealed that while she has a lot of plans lined up, American Idol is just not one of them. She shared that she had promised to be there for her kids as much as possible. And if she had agreed to join American Idol, that would mean spending a lot of time in L.A., away from them. The singer admitted that she had to quit The Voice for the same reason.

Clarkson expressed that she felt it was necessary to relocate her family, which includes River Rose, 9, and Remington, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, which makes sense. The singer currently lives In New York City with her two children where she gets to hang out with them as much as she wants. “I wanted a life for us. And we enjoy the park every day, and we enjoy each other. As a parent — people get this — you only get so much time until they don’t want to hang out with you,” added Clarkson.

