Following a quiet few years that have seen her take on mostly voice roles, Kelly Marie Tran's re-emergence is on the horizon. Tran is making a comeback in a huge way by adding film producer to her repertoire. Her next major project will be a biographical picture of the celebrated social entrepreneur, and civil rights activist, Amanda Nguyen. Tran is set to produce the picture as well as take on the role of Nguyen with whom she shares a real-life close relationship.

The feature will detail Nguyen's journey from surviving sexual assault during her college years to becoming a renowned activist for victims and survivors of sexual assault. Nguyen has been hugely successful with her activism which she executes under her non-profit organization, Rise. Rise, which she so named to "remind us that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can rise up and change the world", was involved in championing a recently adopted resolution by the United Nations to address justice for sexual abuse survivors. Nguyen also wrote the Survivors’ Bill of Rights which influenced the federal law passed in 2016. The goal of the non-profit is to see to the adoption of the bill across the 50 US states.

Tran is no stranger to abuse and has faced crude, sexist and racist attacks for her role in Star Wars. She addressed the importance of Nguyen's story, saying “Over the years, Amanda’s activism has changed the lives of billions, as she continues to make our world safer for sexual assault survivors everywhere,” said the Raya and the Last Dragon actress in a statement. “Her courage inspires me every day, and I am honored to help tell her story.” This adds to Tran's ongoing projects that includes The Young Wife and Me, and Myself & The Void which are both in post-production.

Cannes Short Film Palme d’Or Winner Yi Tang (All the Crows in the World) is in talks to write and direct the project. Tang's passion lies in telling stories centered around women and social issues. Tran will produce the film under Antigravity Academy, a banner she shares with Raya and the Last Dragon director Carlos López Estrada. Other producers include Nguyen, Jeff Tahler, and Nina Yang Bongiovi. Yang's Significant Productions as well as Tahler's Madica Productions will collaborate on the project. Executive producers are Significant’s Forest Whitaker and Sunshine Sachs’ Shawn Sachs.

Nguyen has expressed her gratitude to Tran for choosing to tell her story while touching on the importance of sharing her experience with sexual violence. Here's her statement in full;

I am deeply grateful to Kelly Marie Tran, Madica Productions and Significant Productions for telling not only my story, but also the story of billions of survivors across the world who are fighting to have our voices heard and our rights recognized. Stories are how we tell ourselves dreams are possible. Societal stigma silences rape survivors. My story is not mine alone. I hear from countless survivors the strength they gain from hearing other survivors share their story. My hope is that this will make them feel less alone. I am grateful to Kelly for her friendship, for her understanding of our shared Vietnamese American heritage, and for her belief that this is a story worth telling.

The untitled biopic is in its early stages of development.