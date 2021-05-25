I’ve been hoping for a long form interview with Kelly Marie Tran ever since first meeting her at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere party. Not only did I wind up falling hard for her new addition to the franchise - Rose Tico, a Resistance mechanic whose heart is very much in the right place and has the power to inspire others - but Tran herself was also especially warm and bubbling with excitement for the film. As someone who often can’t contain her love for this industry and the stories it shares, seeing someone so enthusiastic while taking her first major step towards becoming a big part of it made that brief encounter unforgettable.

Sure enough, Tran took that opportunity, and also her own raw talent, and has been running with it ever since - on screen and off. While using her platform and voice to inspire, Tran is busy racking up impressive film and television credits in a number of different capacities. She starred opposite Elizabeth Olsen in Sorry for Your Loss, she’s been crushing it in the voice acting department with features like The Croods: A New Age and now Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon, and she’s also adding some impressive producing credits to the list as well. She’s an executive producer on the award-winning documentary Lily Topples the World and she’s an EP on Carlos López Estrada’s upcoming film Summertime as well. (A film that I loved at Sundance 2020.) All of this and she still found time to wow the world with her Miscast21 performance, playing both Elder Price and Elder Cunningham in a rendition of "You and Me (But Mostly Me)" from The Book of Mormon.

If you couldn’t tell already, Tran is bursting at the seams with talent. What was she busy doing with that talent before being in one of the biggest film franchises in history? She was putting it to use in the sketch comedy scene. And even though her career has taken her to some very different places, that improv experience still often comes in handy. Here's how she explained it on Collider Ladies Night:

“The first rule you learn about in improv is ‘yes and-ing’ and making sure that you’re not turning down someone else’s ideas and that you are always adding to something and creating something together. That, to me, is something I want to take with me always and forever because it’s such a good way to look at the creative process.”

Looking for an example of Tran putting her improv skills to use? You can actually see that on screen in Raya and the Last Dragon. Tran explained:

“There is a specific scene with Raya that we basically improvised in the booth, and that is the prayer scene when she’s in the cave and she says a little incantation. I remember reading that scene and I remember really - the crazy thing is, I’m telling you about this experience like it was easy for me, but I remember in that moment being very afraid to ask if I could try something different. And I remember feeling like I knew what it was like to be a person in life - at this point, Raya has traveled for six years and she is at the end of her rope and she doesn’t know if any of this is going to lead to anything or if she’s just wasted those years searching for this thing - and I remember asking if I could try something different because I remember what it felt like to be desperate and I remember how I acted in those moments and what it felt like to pray to a being, in this case Raya’s praying to Sisu, that you’re not even sure exists. You’re just that desperate.”

If you’d like to hear more from Tran on Raya and the Last Dragon, her experience working on Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, the song she’d pick if she got to do another Miscast performance and loads more, check out her episode of Collider Ladies Night at the top of this article! And if that’s not enough, we’ve got the uncut version of the conversation in podcast form for you below:

Raya and the Last Dragon is now available to own on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. The movie will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 4th.

