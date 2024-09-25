Turn inward alongside Jack De Sena (Avatar: The Last Airbender) in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of the actor’s upcoming project, Me Myself & The Void. If you’ve ever felt the cold, hard pangs of existential dread or wondered where your life is headed, this is the movie for you. Toss in the fact that the comedian at the center of the tale is also trapped in a bizarre purgatory of time and space, and you’ve got a real nightmare situation. Helmed by Timothy Hautekiet and co-penned by the director and Nik Oldershaw, the movie — and today’s sneak peek — also features Chris W. Smith (Chris and Jack) and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) in supporting roles.

Feeling stuck is one thing, but De Sena’s character is literally stuck in time in our exclusive first look at Me Myself & The Void. The comedian has somehow found himself in a bizarre holding zone that he can’t seem to get out of. To make matters worse (or possibly better depending on how you look at it), he’s trapped there with his ex-girlfriend (Tran) and an acquaintance (Smith). Together, the trio struggles to come up with the reason behind this strange holding pattern, tossing around ideas like maybe it’s about gaining peace and making amends before moving on. With time running out, he’ll need to get more introspective if he has any hope of figuring this one out.

Filling out the movie’s ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Akilah Hughes (Bob’s Burgers), James Babson (Ghost Team One), Sophia Esperanza (Nuclear Family), Kristen Carey, Darren Dupree Washington (The Jungle Book), and Danielle Dallas Roosa (The Bougie Man).

Who Else Is Behind ‘Me Myself & The Void’?

Echobend Pictures’ Ryan Blewett, Zubin Asaria, and Ryan Turner all serve as producers, with Asaria also joining as an executive producer. In a statement to celebrate the film’s upcoming worldwide VOD release, Hautekiet said:

“Above all else, I hope the film offers an engaging mystery with many laughs. I wanted to frame a whodunnit around a relationship and have our hero searching through his own memories for clues to uncover what happened. The film has an emphasis on mental health and seeks to start a conversation about modern relationships, ambition and isolation. This is the film I needed five years ago before I began to take my mental health seriously.”

Me Myself & The Void is slated for a digital VOD release on October 1 and will be available on platforms including Apple TV and Prime Video. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.