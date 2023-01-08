Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Showtime limited series, George & Tammy.

Every year, the number of shows on the air continues to grow, but in 2022, it really felt like content exploded. Not only did the subject matter get better, but bolder, as the people telling the stories finally saw themselves represented both in front of and behind the camera. One of the best shows of last year was A League of Their Own, the Prime Video dramedy series based on Penny Marshall’s film of the same name about the origins of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. Over on Showtime and set a few decades later is the limited drama series George & Tammy about country music legends George Jones (Michael Shannon) and Tammy Wynette’s (Jessica Chastain) powerful, toxic, and unpredictable personal and professional partnership. So, aside from both series being based on true events, what else do they have in common? They feature polar opposite performances from adept actress Kelly McCormack, who is quickly proving to be television’s secret weapon.

A Key Part of an Ensemble Cast

Image via Prime Video

One of the many reasons why the superb period sports dramedy that is A League of Their Own works so well is because of its stellar ensemble. At the core of the series is Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson), Greta Gill (D’Arcy Carden), and Max (Chanté Adams), three very different women whose lives intersect from their shared passion for baseball. Carson, the Rockford Peaches’ self-conscious catcher and eventual captain, builds confidence in herself on and off the field when she explores her sexuality and has an affair with Greta, a glamorous and charming ball player from New York who sees a bright future for Carson. Meanwhile, Max is desperate to simply step foot on a mound and show off her impressive pitching skills, while also struggling with her sexuality and the discrimination she faces because she is Black. But it’s the eclectic group of side characters that keeps the show light and reminds us of the power of teamwork.

RELATED: Why 'A League of Their Own' Is the Kind of Queer TV We Need

One of these characters is Kelly McCormack’s rebellious Jess McCready. Hailing from Saskatchewan, Canada (specifically the city of Moose Jaw), Jess is a tough, no nonsense, no frills or fuss teammate who, when she isn't on the field, is smoking and arm wrestling at the secret gay bar or just crossing her arms and giving you a "seriously?" look. Even though she’s fined repeatedly by the team’s chaperone Beverly (Dale Dickey) for wearing pants in public (yes, that was a thing), she hands the cash over without hesitation, even going as far as sarcastically saying that it is her “pleasure.” Her cartoonish anger when she’s forced to wear a dress, as well as the way she aggressively whips off her always-crooked cap is just pure slapstick-y gold. She's comfortable in her own skin and doesn't care what people think of her. She basically says "eff you" to gender norms, which is an especially bold and refreshing thing to do in the 1940s.

Image via Prime Video

McCormack also serves as the team’s reality check, which emerges with a sudden intensity. If she’s not spitting tobacco, she’s detonating F-bombs, or reminding the team about the inevitability of death, much to Shirley Cohen’s (Kate Berlant) horror. And, to top it all off, she delivers the line made famous by Tom Hanks in the original film. When she sees Carson’s emotions getting the best of her, she barks with a similar conviction, “There’s no crying in baseball!” But behind all of that brash confidence, though, is a genuine deep care for her teammates. She and Lupe (Roberta Colindrez) catch Carson up to speed with the different types of lesbians that frequent the bar and even help teach Esti (Priscilla Delgado) learn how to drive. And let’s not breeze past the fact that she knew about Greta and Carson’s affair but didn’t tell a soul. Kelly McCormack is an utter pro as the masculine-leaning menace with a big heart.

Kate McCormack Makes a Complete 180 in 'George & Tammy'

Image via Showtime

The A League of Their Own star turns her frown upside down in Showtime's George & Tammy. The limited drama series follows country music royalty George Jones and Tammy Wynette over the course of their toxic relationship both on and off-stage. In Episode 2, we meet Sheila Richey, Tammy’s best friend and confidante who is just as giddy around Jones as Tammy is. From her first scene, she’s laughing offstage with her husband George Richey (Steve Zahn), a songwriter and music producer who works increasingly close with Tammy. The only thing that Sheila and ballplayer Jess have in common is the dynamite actress bringing them to life. If it weren’t for seeing McCormack’s name in the credits, you might not realize these characters were being played by the same person.

McCormack reflected on the experience playing the two polar opposites in an interview with Collider. “I was shooting A League of Their Own when I booked this, so I knew I was gonna go from gnarly tomboy shortstop, spitting and smoking, to a sweet, feminine, kind creature.” Sheila was a fashionable and fragile soul, who, unlike Jess, completely abided by gender norms and the unfair expectations of women prevalent in the 1960s and '70s. In addition to helping Tammy raise her kids while on tour and keep her house in order, she was also her secretary. When Tammy was stressing over whether playing in Vegas was a smart decision for the family, Sheila didn’t let her take “no” for an answer. She might be peppy, positive, and always put together, but on the inside, she was slowly falling apart.

Image via Showtime

Over the course of the six-episode series, we learn more about Sheila’s heartbreaking reality. She's suffering and struggling in her marriage emotionally (her husband is in love with Tammy), and psychologically and physically (he also verbally and physically assaults her), though she internalizes it and conceals it all with a toothy grin. “She was dealing with extreme domestic abuse, but she was always smiling and always ready,” McCormack continued in the interview. “Everything she wore matched, like her nails matched her shoes, which matched her hair. In her bag, she was always ready with snacks and things…she was ground up in the system and spat out.” This is evident when Tammy, Sheila, and their friend Jan (Katy Mixon) unwind away from the men over poker and a smoke. Sheila tries her best to keep things tight and the attention on Tammy, but she can’t help but get a little emotional at the idea that she no longer inspires her husband, who seems to want to spend all his time working with Tammy.

The penultimate episode features Sheila at her most vulnerable. At this point it is quite obvious that Richey is in love with Tammy, and she tearfully brings this to the attention of her best friend. McCormack never loses sight of Sheila’s happy personality that is so clearly hiding a broken heart and feelings of loneliness. Even when she smiles through the pain about her suspicions about her husband, she ends the exchange apologizing for wasting anyone’s time. Later, we see her suffer at the hands of her husband, who beats her when she said she wanted to tell Tammy that he was the one to vandalize her house.

Kelly McCormack’s impressive range is on full display in A League of Their Own and George & Tammy, with her managing to steal scenes in two very different shows. She not only plays these wildly different characters, but transforms into them, elevating the already-strong material she's working with and proving that she is an underrated TV secret weapon, no matter the era.