As a longtime fan of Bob Odenkirk, I’m happy to report his new action movie, Nobody, kicks all kinds of ass. Unlike some movies where clever editing is often used to hide the fact that the main actor had to sit most of the action out, Odenkirk trained for two years to do all the fight scenes himself. So when you see him taking bad guys apart during a brutal and bloody bus fight, it really is Odenkirk doing the stunt work.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Nobody is about an overlooked dad and husband named Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) who has lived a quiet life for many years. After a break-in at his home, Hutch’s long-simmering rage awakens as he goes on the hunt for the people who threatened his family. Unfortunately, he also encounters a dangerous Russian adversary (Alexey Serebryakov), which leads to gunfire, violence, and mayhem. Nobody was directed by Ilya Naishuller, written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad, and also stars Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, Michael Ironside, RZA, and Gage Munroe. The film was produced by David Leitch and Kelly McCormick. For more on the film you can read Matt Goldeberg's review.

With Nobody playing in select theaters and arriving On Demand this Friday, I recently spoke to producer Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs and Shaw) about making the movie and her other projects. During the wide-ranging conversation, McCormick talked about how the project happened, how they only had thirty-four days to make the movie, her reaction when people call the movie Bob Odenkirk’s John Wick, if they’ve starting thinking about a sequel, and more. In addition, she gave updates on the status of a Hobbs and Shaw sequel, director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan’s assassin thriller Kate starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, director David Leitch’s Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, and Fast & Loose with Will Smith.

Check out what Kelly McCormick had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Image via Universal

Kelly McCormick:

What’s the status of a Hobbs and Shaw sequel?

How did Nobody happen at Universal?

Making the movie at a price everyone was comfortable with.

Have they started working on a Nobody sequel script?

How they made the movie in only 34 days.

How Bob Odenkirk trained for two years to be ready to do his own stunts.

What is it like watching your star do his own stunts because if something goes wrong the movie will get shut down while they recover?

What’s her reaction when people call the movie Bob Odenkirk’s John Wick?

What can she say about Kate starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead?

Is David Leitch still directing The Division?

How did they get the incredible cast for Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt?

What can she say about the action in Bullet Train?

How excited was she when Pitt said he wanted to star in Bullet Train?

How much training did Pitt do for Bullet Train?

What’s the status of Fast & Loose with Will Smith?

Image via Universal

