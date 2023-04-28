There is no such thing as a bad Kelly Reichardt movie.

Perhaps there will be someday. But as of this writing, none of the motion pictures directed by Reichardt are duds or even register as “mediocre.” There’s something impressive to be found in each of this auteur’s works, which tend to zero in on everyday lives in a quiet manner while also underscoring how important seemingly ordinary parts of existing can be. The very act of conversing with another human being, sitting in a sauna with a longtime friend, or bonding over milk that’s technically been stolen, these are the backbone of Reichardt’s movies. Moments or actions that would be passed over in other movies are the focal points and what fascinating focal points they are.

These intimate parts of everyday life are framed with such precise visual sensibilities, a quality manifested through a fascinating array of different means. Reichardt’s style of camerawork ebbs and flows with each new era, with this director taking full advantage of new equipment (like camcorders in the 2000s) available to her. This flexibility has injected a subtly exciting visual component to her movies, where no two movies will look quite the same. Even period pieces flowing with Western influences like Meek’s Cutoff and First Cow have radically different visual aesthetics. Such a remarkable feat is just one of the countless noteworthy components emerging throughout Reichardt’s filmography.

Recognizing these recurring traits and especially the lack of outright “bad” movies in Kelly Reichardt’s body of work might make the idea of ranking her films from “worst” to best sound like a redundant exercise. But engaging in this practice allows one to appreciate the breadth of her various directorial efforts and how even her “lesser” motion pictures have so much to offer artistically. Ranking the works of Reichardt in this manner is less about “definitively” deciding which of her movies is best and more about appreciating every corner of her filmography.

RELATED: Oscars 2023: Michelle Williams' 10 Best Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

8. River of Grass

Image via Strand Releasing

River of Grass is the weakest work that has Kelly Reichardt's name as a director on it and yet it's still a movie whose storytelling and filmmaking details echo works as eclectic as Ousmane Sembene's Black Girl and Chantal Akerman's Jeanne Dielman. If only the “nadir” of any other director’s catalog inspired such comparisons! This story of a duo who go on the run after they mistakenly believe they've murdered someone is full of quiet sorrow even before the criminal aspect comes into play. The interior lives of our protagonists are depicted as so subtly numbing and unfulfilling, the humdrum dreariness of existence just weighing them down with each new day.

The lower placement of River of Grass on this list is more emblematic of certain idiosyncratic accomplishments of other Reichardt movies rather than this particular feature being defective. This is still an incredibly evocative and insightful piece of filmmaking, one whose accomplishments are made all the more remarkable given that it was her feature-length directorial debut!

7. Night Moves

Image via IFC Films

Typically, Kelly Reichardt movies are very chilled exercises. Even something involving crime and going on the run from the law like River of Grass is often relaxed in tone rather than propulsive. One gets so invested in these worlds that the tiniest deviations from the norm devastate your soul. With Night Moves, Reichardt doesn't abandon that aesthetic entirely, but she does take on a more overtly suspenseful aura in depicting a trio of eco-terrorists trying to blow up a dam. The build-up to this event wrings gripping suspense out of every possible obstacle.

This isn’t a movie about a collection of small events coalescing into something important, Night Moves is instead a story where every little hiccup feels apocalyptic. Once the fallout from the actions of these characters begins to occur, the transfixing uncertainty of Night Moves becomes especially harrowing. That second half of the story is also when Jesse Eisenberg’s lead performance truly comes alive, with the actor proving quite adept at handling a character who often keeps his words to himself. It’s not a typical character Eisenberg would play, but then again, Night Moves also sees Reichardt excitingly stepping outside her comfort zone.

6. Meek’s Cutoff

Image via Oscilloscope Laboratories

The Western is such a universally well-known genre that’s also deeply ingrained into so many parts of American culture. If you’re a filmmaker that’s making movies for an elongated period of time, you’re bound to eventually make a Western or even just a film evocative of those titles. Kelly Reichardt delivered her first voyage into the realm of Westerns with Meek’s Cutoff, which focused on Emily Tetherow (Michelle Williams), a woman traveling with a group of settlers led by Stephen Meek (Bruce Greenwood). The latter character behaves and talks like any classical John Wayne protagonist, but here Reichardt roots this man in discernible reality. This just makes his actions (and by proxy the default behavior of the "heroic" cowboy) more disturbing than exciting.

Through depicting Meek like this and following the actions of Tetherow, Reichardt delivers a cutting subversion of Western norms. This subversion is also seen in the film’s cinematography, which is captured in a beautifully realized 1:33:1 aspect ratio that functions as a fascinating contrast to the expansive CinemaScope frames that mid-20th-century Westerns were largely filmed in. Meek’s Cutoff is an impressive feat, at once totally in tune with Westerns of old yet boldly carving out its own identity as a piece of cinema.

5. Old Joy

Image via Kino International

When do old friends become strangers to one another? Such is the underlying question at the heart of Old Joy, which follows longtime buddies Kurt (Will Oldham) and Kurt (Daniel London) as they reunite for a weekend of camping. The pair are living such different lives now, with Mark existing in a traditional domestic relationship while Kurt roams with no attachments. Their interactions remain constantly quiet and naturalistic, yet Reichardt injects so much contemplation underneath every word this duo exchanges. A subdued retreat into the woods is the perfect opportunity for each of these men to reflect on themselves and what their dynamic even looks like now that they’re older. Within this beautiful film, one finds a powerful microcosm of Reichardt’s gift for unearthing compelling material from mundane events.

4. Showing Up

Image via A24

There are many aspects of Showing Up that will get lodged into your brain for days after watching it, but one especially exceptional detail is the work done by costume designer April Napier. The various characters of Showing Up, nearly all of them artists, exude comfortable pragmatism in their attire while also demonstrating fascinating flourishes that lend insight into their individual personalities, such as a heavily bearded character wearing pink glasses.

This quality is emblematic of how well Showing Up treats everyone on-screen like a human being and allows them to act like three-dimensional people. This trait extends to the performance of Michelle Williams in the lead role of Lizzy. This character allows this iconic performer to inhabit an ornerier character than typical Williams roles. Lizzy proves highly amusing and deeply relatable in the capable hands of both Williams and Reichardt, particularly in her evolving relationship with an injured pigeon throughout the runtime. Anywhere you look in Showing Up, you’re bound to find elements as exceptional as the primary turn from Williams, such as unforgettable supporting work from John Magaro and Hong Chau or just how humorous the script is. It’s a testament to just how good Reichardt’s films are that something as quietly transfixing as Showing Up somehow isn’t her greatest achievement as a filmmaker.

3. Certain Women

Image via IFC Films

In Certain Women, audiences don't just get one great Kelly Reichardt story, they get three (adapted from yarns told by Maile Meloy). These individual tales are anchored by a trio of impressive performers in the form of Laura Dern, Michelle Williams, and Lily Gladstone. Throw in supporting work from Jared Harris and Kristen Stewart...it shouldn't be surprising that Certain Women is an incredible accomplishment as an acting exercise. However, this 2016 movie’s accomplishments run far deeper than just that.

It also works so well as a tonal exercise leaning on pervasive loneliness, which manifests in different ways throughout the assorted storylines. The characters in Reichardt’s films are often isolated souls who don’t quite fit into society. That thematic motif is really hammered home here thanks to it appearing in such stark and unique ways all across such wildly different yet similarly melancholy lives. Gladstone’s experiences with romantic yearning especially work so well at capturing a subdued yet devastating aura of dejection. The controlled camerawork here really allows that haunting atmosphere to be felt so powerfully while Reichardt’s confidence in communicating all this loneliness in such restrained terms (often leaning on largely silent wide shots more often than not) is sublime. Though far from an upbeat watch, Certain Women is all the better for committing both to its despondent tone and exploring its central characters so deeply.

2. First Cow

Image via A24

What’s immediately apparent about First Cow is its warm color palette. Much like Fantastic Mr. Fox, First Cow has the colors of autumn down pat (particularly in that unique shade of yellow all the leaves are coated in). It’s an inviting visual aura, beautifully realized by cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt, that immediately grips your eyeballs. From there, Reichardt and Jonathan Raymond’s screenplay (the latter figure adapting his own text, The Half-Life) craft engaging characters that grab hold of your heart. First Cow is just as masterful with pathos as it is with striking imagery.

Much of First Cow’s creative success must be laid at the feet of the richly lived-in performances of John Magaro and Orion Lee. The former figure proves especially impressive with wringing so much emotional power out of his quiet line deliveries, particularly in one moving sequence where he whispers gentle words to a cow he's milking. Meanwhile, the script does such incredible work rendering a touching friendship between the two leads before devastatingly suggesting that the capitalistic impulses of America will never allow such wholesome bonds to last for long. In a world where making money and possessions mean everything, we must find joy and warm humanity where we can. One can find plenty of those qualities and so much more within the gorgeous frames of First Cow.

1. Wendy and Lucy

Image via Oscilloscope Pictures

With Wendy and Lucy, one of the greatest modern director/actor combos was born. This was the first movie that director Kelly Reichardt worked on with Michelle Williams in the lead role. The first of four wonderful collaborations between the two artists, Reichardt has proven to be someone who brings out the absolute best in Williams, which is truly saying something given the kind of filmography Williams has under her belt. This skill was apparent from the start through Wendy and Lucy, which saw Williams inhabiting the role of a homeless woman named Wendy (the Lucy of the title refers to this character's dog).

Running just 80 minutes with credits, Wendy and Lucy packs a whole world of ambitions, frustrations, and tears into its short runtime. We feel every obstacle breathing down Wendy’s neck as she tries to do something as simple as secure dog food. The subtle screenwriting decision to tell this story through Wendy’s eyes and frame so many of the people she interacts with (all of whom have more economic stability) as being uncaring to Wendy’s experiences speaks volumes to the societally normalized dehumanization of the homeless. Wendy is a character who would be relegated to the background in other, lesser films, yet her day-to-day existence is the entire focus of Wendy and Lucy. This unique and deeply empathetic approach to people like Wendy is paired up with equally idiosyncratic qualities like an unforgettable turn from Michelle Williams and a climactic moment of pathos that will stir the tear ducts of even the most jaded soul.

Wendy and Lucy really has everything one would associate with the works of Reichardt; empathy for societal outcasts, memorable animals, terrific Michelle Williams performances, and subtly masterful filmmaking. The qualities that have made Kelly Reichardt such a compelling director are all here and so vividly realized to boot.