Kelly Reilly's portrayal of the ruthless and sometimes polarizing character of Beth Dutton in Yellowstone has been considered one of the strongest performances in the show. While this role is the one she's most famous for, especially with a spin-off centered on Beth in the works, she played an even more formidable woman in the historical fantasy drama Britannia. Created by brothers Tom Butterworth and Jez Butterworth, Britannia is a sprawling ensemble, similar to shows like Game of Throne and The Wheel of Time.

The show is set in 43 AD and follows the clash between the Romans and the mystical Celtic tribes of Britain. In its first season, Reilly plays Kerra, a warrior princess and daughter of the King of the Cantii tribe. The role showcases her range and talents, capturing both the fierce determination and emotional depth of a character torn between following the rules or protecting her people.

What Is 'Britannia' About?

Season 1 of Britannia begins with the Roman Army, led by general Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey) invading the Celtic lands of Britannia. They are met with great resistance, however, from the native Celtic tribes, who are heavily influenced by Druids, mystical beings who are believed to speak for the gods, most notably Veran (Mackenzie Crook). The Romans aren't the only danger, however, as tribes in the region are at war with each other, creating a tense situation all over Britannia.

Even when there is a proposed peace offering, it ends in horrific bloodshed. In the show's first episode, a member of the Cantii tribe is set to marry someone in the Regni tribe, with both Cantii King Pellenor (Ian McDiarmid) and Regni Queen Antedia (Zoë Wanamaker) agreeing to the union. However, the whole charade is just a ploy to attack each other, which is when audiences first meet Kerra. She's on horseback hiding in the trees, slinging her bow and arrow to take out members of the attacking Regni tribe. Kerra is a total badass with incredible aim, and the scene is a great introduction to Reilly's character.

As the Romans advance, Kerra becomes a key figure in the resistance against their rule, which enrages her father. He tries to keep her locked away, but she is determined to do whatever she can to save her people, even if it puts her own life at risk. Throughout the season, Kerra must navigate not only external threats but also the complex politics and betrayals within her own family, including her wavering belief in the mystical Druids that have a deep control over her tribe.

Kelly Reilly Gives a Standout Performance in 'Britannia'

Close

While Britannia is reminiscent in many ways of Game of Thrones, the show has a bold and unique tone, really leaning into campy fantasy lore. Despite the over-the-top world around her, Reilly’s portrayal of Kerra is remarkably grounded, bringing an emotional depth to her character's internal conflict. Although the Druids heavily influence her tribe, and particularly her father, Kerra hates them.

It turns out that Kerra's father had her mother killed years before, and she blames the Druids for it. Kerra's scenes opposite King Pellenor are some of the most compelling of the series, and Reilly's performance shows her talent for making even the most extreme situations feel real and relatable. Whether she is standing toe-to-toe with Roman General Plautius, wielding a sword or a bow and arrow in battle, or sharply putting a Druid in his place, Reilly is completely captivating.

There are so many great female characters in the series, especially women in powerful positions, and Reilly’s Kerra is one of its best. Although this role is lesser known than Reilly's starring role in Yellowstone, her character in Britannia gives her more of an opportunity to really showcase what a great actor she is. Her commanding presence on-screen and her sharp delivery really elevate the show and makes Kerra’s journey unforgettable and memorable, even though it only lasts one season.