The showrunners also talk about balancing the line of fact and fiction when telling a story based on real events.

With The Hot Zone: Anthrax now streaming on Hulu, I recently got to speak with executive producers/showrunners Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson about making the scientific thriller. Based on true events, the limited series takes place a few weeks after the 9/11 attacks, when someone mailed letters containing anthrax to unsuspecting victims in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York. The series follows a team of FBI agents and scientists as they try and figure out who was responsible for the attack.

If you don’t remember the time after 9/11, or you weren’t born yet, the series does a good job capturing how nervous everyone was in the weeks after the attack, wondering what might happen next, and if something much worse than 9/11 was on the horizon. So, when the anthrax letters started killing people, it caused widespread fear throughout the country and every section of our government was on high alert to prevent another terrorist attack. The Hot Zone: Anthrax stars Daniel Dae Kim as an FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology, Tony Goldwyn as Dr. Bruce Ivins (a brilliant microbiologist), Dawn Olivieri, Ian Colletti, Dylan Baker, Morgan Kelly, Denyce Lawton, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio, Vanessa Matsui, Enrico Colantoni as Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and Harry Hamlin as NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw. Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson served as executive producers and showrunners.

During the interview, Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson talked about how The Hot Zone: Anthrax captures that nervous energy of the time after 9/11, how they decided on six episodes, balancing the line of fact and fiction when telling a story based on real events, how everyone decided on the Anthrax storyline, and more. In addition, years ago Souders and Peterson worked on Smallville, so we discussed their time on the series and why the fan mail meant so much to them.

Watch what Kelly Souder’s and Brian Peterson had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson

What are some of their strong memories of making Smallville?

I jokingly ask how often did they debate having a character debate leaving Smallville because they were in the hospital yet again?

How Smallville helped prove that comic book characters on the small screen could work and paved the way for all the other CW shows.

After making Hot Zone: Anthrax are they a lot more careful when opening their mail?

How did the idea for Anthrax as the storyline come about?

How did they decide on six episodes?

Balancing the line of fact and fiction when telling a story based on real events.

How The Hot Zone: Anthrax captures the time after 9/11 when everyone was nervous what would happen next.

