With writer-director Austin Stark’s The God Committee now playing in select theaters and available On Demand, I recently spoke with Kelsey Grammar and Julia Stiles about making the thought-provoking film. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film looks at the people on the organ transplant committee that make life-changing decisions behind the scenes at a hospital. While it is easy to say the person with the best chance at survival should get the organ, the film shows the decision on who to choose is not black and white and it gets especially difficult when money is involved. As someone that didn’t know anything about how doctors pick who will get a life-saving organ when one becomes available, I thought the film does a good job at shining a light on a little-known subject. The film also stars Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo, and Dan Hedaya.

During the interview, Grammar and Stiles talked about why they wanted to be part of this project, how the arguments made on both sides in the film are equally valid, and what surprised them while researching their roles, when they felt like they could pay rent by just being an actor, the TV series they’d like to guest star on, and what movie they’ve seen the most.

In addition, with Grammar getting ready to play Dr. Frasier Crane again on a Frasier revival series for Paramount+, I asked when it would start filming and the status of the show. Grammar told me:

“Well, we don’t actually have a date when we’re going to start filming. We’re still kind of breaking the story a little bit, we’re doing a polish now. We think we’re going to get most of the actors back, I’m certainly hopeful that we will, and I’m fairly confident that they’ll come back... We have a story to tell — that can actually be told with or without them, honestly — but I want them back because that’s what I always dreamed of. I thought we should explore all their lives in their third act, and so that is my hope. When will we see a Frasier? Probably in the first quarter of next year.”

Finally, with Julia Stiles involved in Orphan: First Kill, which is actually a prequel to 2009's Orphan starring Isabelle Fuhrman, she talked about what fans can look forward to:

"The working title was Esther, which I really liked, which is the name of the girl. What's remarkable is that Isabelle Fuhrman, who played the little girl in the original Orphan, now reprises her role as the same girl, same age, even though Isabelle's older now. ... But I just went and did ADR ... and I was floored. Because they didn't use CGI. The tricks that they did with the camera and different perspective tricks that they had, plus her costume and prosthetics and all that, she looks like a child. And her performance is stunning, because she embodies a child too in the way that she talks and the way she walks."

Kelsey Grammar and Julia Stiles:

What TV series would they love to guest star on?

What movie or movies have they seen the most?

When did they feel like they could pay rent by just being an actor?

What was it about The God Committee script and story that made them want to do this?

What surprised them to learn while researching their roles?

How the arguments made on both sides in the film are equally valid.

Grammar talks about the new Fraiser series coming to Paramount+

Stiles talks about Orphan: First Kill.

Here’s the official synopsis for The God Committee:

When a donor heart unexpectedly arrives at a New York hospital, an organ transplant committee must convene within one hour to decide which of three other patients deserves the life-saving heart. God's work is now left in the hands of five doctors, including Boxer (Kelsey Grammer), a cynical but brilliant heart surgeon; Jordan (Julia Stiles), an idealistic up-and-comer; and Gilroy (Janeane Garofalo), a weary bureaucrat. As the debate over the heart heats up, ethics and bribes clash, leaving the committee members to question what’s more valuable: morals or money?

