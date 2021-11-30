Paper Empire, a new series from creator Robert Gillings, has added to its already stacked cast with the addition of six-time Emmy Award winner Kelsey Grammer, Collider can exclusively reveal.

Grammer will join the previously-announced cast for the upcoming action TV series, which includes Richard Grieco, Wesley Snipes (Blade), Denise Richards (The World Is Not Enough), Robert Davi (Die Hard), Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy), Helena Mattsson, Robert Knepper (Prison Break), Anne Archer, and Cuba Gooding Jr. (Jerry Maguire).

The Frasier star has been cast in a recurring role as Oliver London, a Swiss banker who serves as the "money master" of the group, and will make his debut in the pilot episode of the series. In addition to his upcoming role on Paper Empire, Grammer is also getting ready to play Dr. Frasier Crane again in a revival series for Paramount+ and recently starred in the film The God Committee opposite Julia Stiles and Colman Domingo.

Paper Empire follows the protagonist Laurence Fintch (Davi) of Fintch Wealth Management Services, who has built his career around becoming one of the greatest financial swindlers in history by using a "digital limbo" cryptocurrency blockchain technology. When an FBI sting lands him in jail, Fintch concocts a scheme to break out so that he can conquer the cyber digital world.

Paper Empire is created, written, and directed by Gillings, and is executive produced by Michael Tadross Jr, Bernard Salzman, David Ruggieri, and Edward Pershing. Gillings is best known for writing the cult classic horror feature American Fright Fest, as well as the award-winning The Kings of Brooklyn.

The series was recently purchased by Hannibal Pictures at the EFM in February of this year. No specific release date has been set, but the upcoming series is currently slated to air sometime in early 2022. Check out the trailer for Paper Empire below:

