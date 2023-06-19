Even if an official release date for the Frasier reboot hasn't been announced yet, Kelsey Grammer is already busy with creating anticipation for the upcoming project. Since the actor is coming back to the new version of the famous sitcom, he's trying to let audiences know how the Paramount+ original compares to the program he was involved with over the course of a decade. During a recent interview with The Independent, Grammer promised that the reboot is actually funnier than the original, setting a high standard for the show that is set to premiere later this year:

At first, you cast these people, you’ve never seen them before. And boy, by about the middle of the second show, I thought, ‘Son of a gun. He’s actually doing it. He’s like Frasier’s kid. Wow.’ So I think it’s gonna be a great discovery for people. There’s some new people on the show to really fall in love with, and arguably” – Grammer’s voice drops a few decibels – “it may even be funnier.

More than fifteen years after the original sitcom reached its conclusion, Paramount+ announced that they were working on hard on figuring out how to bring a new version of the series to modern times. It wouldn't be a complete reboot, but instead, the original show would be revived with some of the original cast members returning to the roles audiences fell in love with years ago. While plot details are still being kept under wraps, the location where the new story is set to take place has been revealed, with the revival coming back to Boston, just like Cheers. In contrast, Frasier took place in Seattle, and it will be interesting to see the characters go back to the place they were introduced in.

Frasier premiered in 1993, serving as a spin-off to one of the most popular sitcoms in history. The series took out psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Grammer) from his original environment in Boston, and threw him into Seattle, where he would work as a radio show host. John Mahoney played the character's father, as the pair tried to reconnect after being separated for a few years. On the other hand, Jane Leeves portrayed the role of Daphne Moon, a physiotherapist hired to assist the protagonist's father. Daphne and Frasier's younger brother have a complicated relationship since they meet for the first time.

The Legacy of Frasier

Due to the enormous amount of success Cheers saw during its prime, audiences were eager to follow any project set in the same timeline as the cultural phenomenon. Loyal viewers caused the spin-off to last for eleven seasons, ending around the same time Friends aired their final episode. For years, it was safe to assume that audiences had seen the last of the psychiatrist, but given how many nostalgic reboots get approved these days, the fact that Frasier is coming back shouldn't come as much of a surprise. A release date hasn't been announced for the project, but it is expected to arrive to Paramount+ later this year.

