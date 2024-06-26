The Big Picture An exclusive sneak peek of Murder Company showcases Kelsey Grammer's intense interrogation.

Director Shane Dax Taylor brings his action film experience to this high-stakes WWII thriller.

The film features a talented cast, including William Moseley.

Get ready for an intense and gripping look into the upcoming World War II action thriller, Murder Company, as we exclusively unveil a sneak peek that showcases Kelsey Grammer at his finest. In this exclusive clip, Grammer's character interrogates a prisoner with a calm yet cold demeanor, hinting at a steely resolve that suggests he is not someone to be trifled with. As Grammer's character interrogates his prisoner, the atmosphere is thick with suspense, highlighting the perilous nature of their mission.

The sneak peek clip offers a tantalizing glimpse into the high stakes and tension that define this film, and shows another side to Grammer, best known for his comedic roles. The release of Murder Company this year coincided with the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6. The film is set for a limited theatrical release and will also be available on digital and on-demand platforms starting July 5.

Director Shane Dax Taylor, known for The Christmas Classic and The Best Man, brings his experience in action filmmaking to Murder Company. Taylor's previous work includes action films like Isolation and Close Range, as well as the drama Bloodworth. Joining him is writer Jesse Mittelstadt, who recently wrote the 2022 Tubi horror film Tow, featuring genre veteran Kane Hodder.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Murder Company'?

Murder Company takes place amidst the chaos of the D-Day invasion. The plot follows a group of US soldiers tasked with a perilous mission: to smuggle a member of the French resistance behind enemy lines to assassinate a high-value Nazi target. With a brisk runtime of 86 minutes, the film promises a blend of intense action sequences and gripping storytelling, as it showcases one of the most crucial and history-defining moments in world history.

Grammer, known for his iconic roles in Cheers and Frasier, leads a talented cast that includes William Moseley, Pooch Hall, Gilles Marini, and Joe Anderson. The film follows the trend of recent WWII stories, such as Guy Ritchie'sThe Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which also focused on secret operations that impacted the Nazi war effort. To help boost the film's authenticity, Murder Company was filmed entirely on European soil, following in the footsteps of those who came before us and helped keep the world the liberated place which we enjoy to this day.

Murder Company will be released on a limited theatrical run on July 5, and launch concurrently on demand. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.