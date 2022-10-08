The holiday season is almost upon us and that means that Lifetime is gearing up to deliver yet another fun experience with their signature 'It's A Wonderful Lifetime' holiday slate. While the line-up of these movies often features Lifetime staples like Mario Lopez and Sarah Drew, it has now been announced via Deadline that Kelsey Grammer (Fraiser) will be a part of one of this year's movies. The multiple Emmy-winner will be starring in The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve alongside his daughter Spencer Grammer who will play his daughter in the holiday movie.

Grammer will play a successful businessman named Brian Conway who is having the best year in terms of business success but struggles to replicate the same in his family life. All of his relationships seem to have suffered; in addition to being a divorcee, he is estranged from his daughter Michelle (Spencer Grammer), and is struggling to make out quality time to spend with his only granddaughter. Then comes Santa to the rescue! In a serendipitous turn of events, he encounters the white-bearded hero after getting involved in an accident on Christmas Eve. Santa grants him 12 chances to mend his several broken relationships, and he ultimately embarks on a "journey of self-realization about life, love, and happiness as he attempts to right the wrongs of his life in pursuit of the Christmas spirit."

“I cannot say enough about how gifted my daughter is and working with her is long overdue. I am very much looking forward to it,” Grammer says, adding; “On top of that, there is nothing I like more than a good Christmas movie. With Lifetime, Spencer and the rest, that is exactly what we’re making.” This will not be Grammer's first project with the network as he recently appeared in Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, a major hit for the network.

Kelsey Grammer is best known for portraying the egotistical psychologist Frasier Crane in NBC's wildly successful 80's sitcom Cheers. Grammer perfectly embodied the role which led to the development of the spin-off Fraiser centered on his character. The spin-off will gain even more success earning Grammer 4 Emmy Awards and 2 Golden Globe Awards. His latest casting news in the upcoming Lifetime movie follows hot on the heels of an earlier announcement that Grammer has signed up to reprise his role as the psychiatrist-turned-radio in a reboot of the series ordered by Paramount+. Grammer is currently filming Jesus Revolution and will next be seen in the action flick Wanted Man alongside Dolph Ludgren.

Grammer's daughter, Spencer, has built a long and thriving career on the small screen and is best known for playing the lead Casey Cartwright in Greek on ABC Family. She's lent her voice to a handful of animated characters in acclaimed shows such as Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, and more recently, The Barbarian and the Troll.

“Kelsey and Spencer joining It’s a Wonderful Lifetime for this new movie really makes it a real family affair and is a great reminder of what the holidays are all about,” remarked Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content for Lifetime. The 12 Days of Christmas Eve is the brainchild of Grammer’s production company and was developed by Lifetime. Dustin Rikert will direct from a screenplay provided by Eirene Tran Donahue. Executive producers include Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon.

While the premiere date for The 12 Days of Christmas Eve hasn't been announced, the first movie on the 'It's A Wonderful Lifetime' slate, Merry Swissmas (starring Jodie Sweetin and Mikaela Lily) will premiere on November 5.