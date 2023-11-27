Allen Kelsey Grammer is one of America's most decorated and talented actors. A lover of the works of William Shakespeare, Grammer's career began on Broadway in plays such as Macbeth and Othello before transitioning to television. He became the first actor to receive multiple Emmy Award nominations for playing the same character, Dr. Frasier Crane, in three series: Cheers, Wings, and Frasier.

Grammer is distinguished by his deep baritone voice, which lends itself well to voice work. Though his list of vocal performances isn't nearly as long as his television ones, he makes each one memorable thanks to the passion he puts into every line read.

10 The Amazing Blackstone

'Bunyan and Babe' (2017)

Greedy land developer Norm Blandsford (Kelsey Grammer) is trying to buy up all the land in Delbert County. When he hits a roadblock, he turns to his brother, a magician called The Amazing Blackstone, for help. Using his powers of hypnotism, Blackstone can force people to willingly sign their property over to Blandsford.

Bunyan and Babe is a pretty bland and forgettable kids' film, but Grammer still gives a nice performance as the villains. Blackstone is easily the more enjoyable of the two, as Grammer is able to play him as a performer who believes way too much in his own hype. It also plays well against Blandsford's more stuck-up and neurotic flavor of villainy.

9 Abraham Lincoln's Ghost

'The Ghost and Molly McGee' (2021)

In order to help Molly (Ashly Burch) with a history report, Scratch (Dana Snyder) claims to know Abraham Lincoln, when in reality he only bumped into him while waiting in line. He tries to pass his dim-witted friend off as the president, but his bad advice threatens to fail Molly's presentation. Scratch is then forced to confront the real president and asks for his help in fixing his mistake.

Grammer is a good choice to play Lincoln due to his deep voice, which can sound both friendly and menacing without much effort. This does a good job of quickly getting across all sides of Lincoln for young viewers, from his charisma to his strong conviction. Grammer also gets a chance to sing when Lincoln and Molly perform a song about his life's achievements during the climax.

The Ghost and Molly McGee Release Date October 1, 2021 Cast Ashley Burch, Dana Snyder, Jordan Klepper, Sumalee Montano, Michaela Dietz, Lara Jill Miller Main Genre Animation Rating TV-Y7 Seasons 2

8 Rothbart

'Barbie of Swan Lake' (2003)

Enraged that his cousin was chosen to be Queen of the Fairies (Kathleen Barr), Lord Rothbart and his daughter, Odile (Maggie Wheeler), returned after one year, more powerful than ever. Using this new magic, he transformed the Queen's subjects into animals, but a prophecy foretells that whoever is able to free a magic crystal will defeat him. This turns out to be a baker's daughter named Odette (Kelly Sheridan), who Rothbart tries to defeat by transforming into a swan.

Barbie of Swan Lake is one of the better CGI Barbie movies, and Rothbart is part of the reason. His design is questionable, especially thanks to the early CGI, but his motion-capture and Grammer's performance make him a perfectly loathsome kids-movie villain. He has an air of arrogance about him that makes audiences want to see him get taken down, and his use of magic is quite creative and backs up this attitude.

Barbie of Swan Lake Release Date September 30, 2003 Cast Kelly Sheridan, Mark Hildreth, Kelsey Grammer, Maggie Wheeler, Kathleen Barr, Nicole Oliver Main Genre Animation Rating G Runtime 83

7 Snowball

'Animal Farm' (1999)

The animals of Manner Farm are treated terribly by their owner, Mr. Jones (Pete Postlethwaite), which inspires a boar named Old Major (Peter Ustinov) to tell the others of his dream of a world where animals overthrow humanity to make a better future for themselves. After his death, his revolutionary ideals are carried in two young boars, Snowball and Napoleon (Sir Patrick Stewart). When the animals successfully drive Jones away, Snowball becomes the leader of the new Animal Farm and does his best to follow Old Major's ideals.

Animal Farm is a commentary on the rise of the Soviet Union, and Snowball acts as a parallel to Leon Trotsky. He works diligently to keep the Old Major's dream alive and proves himself brave and loyal to the cause in battles both physical and verbal. Unfortunately, he isn't clever enough to see the plans laid out by Napoleon, a parallel to Joseph Stalin, which leads to his downfall. Grammer's voice lends itself to political themes in the movie, as he portrays Snowball in a profound way.

animal farm Release Date October 3, 1999 Director John Stephenson Cast Kelsey Grammer, Ian Holm, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Patrick Stewart, Julia Ormond, Peter Ustinov Main Genre Drama Rating PG Runtime 91

6 Doctor Frankenollie

'Runaway Brain' (1995)

After a misunderstanding brought on by forgetting their anniversary, Mickey Mouse (Wayne Allwine) needs to come up with money fast in order to take Minnie (Russi Taylor) to Hawaii. This prompts him to accept a job from the eccentric Doctor Frankenollie. Unfortunately, the job involves swapping Mickey's brain with the doctor's creation, a massive monster called Julien (Jim Cummings).

Frankenollie's role in the hard-to-find Runaway Brain short is small, but he goes a long way in making this short a memorable experience. He's everything you want in a mad doctor: he's fast-talking, completely insane, doesn't care about anyone's safety, and speaks in a sophisticated manner. His name is also a nice nod to two of Disney's best animators and members of the Nine Old Men, Frank Thomas and Ollie Johnson.

5 Vladimir

'Anastasia' (1997)

Once a member of the Imperial Court of Russia, Vladimir has fallen on hard times following the Russian Revolution. He and his young partner, Dmitri (John Cusack), hope to rectify this by passing off a young actress as the lost princess, Anastasia, to her grandmother, the Dowager Empress Marie (Angela Lansbury). They settle on an orphaned girl named Anya (Meg Ryan), who turns out to be the real princess with no memories outside of finding her family in Paris.

Vladimir is a very vibrant and animated character, prone to grand displays with his hands and face when he's feeling a particular emotion. While he'd like to collect the Dowager Empress' reward, he's also happy to just spend time with Anya and Dmitri, and happily entertains them with stories about his time at the palace. His addition is just one of the reasons why Anastasia is among Don Bluth's best movies.

4 Zozi

'Bartok the Magnificent' (1999)

The best friend of Bartok the Bat (Hank Azaria), Zozi assists him in building a reputation as a great hero by posing as a savage bear for him to vanquish. In actuality, Zozi is a trained Thespian actor who loves getting deep into every character he plays. When Bartok is called upon to rescue the missing Tsar Ivan (Phillip Van Dyke), Zozi encourages Bartok to embrace the chance to become the hero he always dreamed of being.

Zozi is a fantastic character is this underrated home-release from the 1990s. Grammer goes full ham with his performance, playing Zozi as dramatically as possible, especially when dressed in one of his excessive disguises, while still knowing when to dial it back for the more serious moments. The character is also a really good friend to Bartok, knowing what to say to pick him up at his lowest, and sticking with him through thick and thin, even if it involves facing witches or dragons.

3 Blinkous Galadrigal

'Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans' (2021)

Hidden from the humans, trolls are engaged in a civil war over the fate of humanity and the world. The good trolls are championed by the Trollhunter, many of whom are trained by a six-eyed troll named Blinkous, or Blinky to his friends. Though he's had a mixed success record, Blinky jumps at the chance to train the newest Trollhunter, a teenage human named Jim (Anton Yelchin and Emile Hirsch).

Blinky is a good take on the mentor character: he has a lot of knowledge and wisdom at his disposal, but his self-esteem issues can sometimes hold him back. While he's not much use in a fight, he'll still put himself in harm's way to protect a friend. His relationship with Jim is very touching and grows from a mentor and his student to a surrogate father. Grammer does an excellent job portraying Blinky, alongside an amazing cast.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Release Date July 21, 2021 Cast Tatiana Maslany, Emile Hirsch, Grey Griffin, Nick Offerman, Steven Yeun, Diego Luna Director Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz-Velasco, Andrew L. Schmidt Runtime 106

2 Stinky Pete

'Toy Story 2' (1999)

One of the characters from a short-lived television show from the 1950s, Stinky Pete was the least sought after toy and spent decades watching other toys get bought while he was overlooked. He was eventually found by a toy collector named Al (Wayne Knight) who wanted to collect all the Woody's Roundup characters to sell to a Tokyo toy museum. Pete is fine with this since in a way he'll be valued forever, even if nobody will play with him.

Stinky Pete was one of Disney and Pixar's earliest examples of the twist villain and remains one of the best. He does what he can to become friendly and warm to his fellow toys, but when things don't go his way, he won't hesitate to use force to ensure they reach their intended destination. Grammer's voice work is wonderful, especially during the beginning, where Pete feels like a caring grandfather, which makes his selfish reveal hit even harder.

Toy Story 2 Release Date October 30, 1999 Director John Lasseter, Ash Brannon, Lee Unkrich Cast Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Kelsey Grammer, Don Rickles, Jim Varney Rating G Runtime 92

1 Sideshow Bob

'The Simpsons' (1989- )

Originally the assistant to media sensation Krusty the Clown (Dan Castellaneta), Sideshow Bob eventually got tired of being mistreated and framed Crusty for armed robbery. He was thwarted by Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright), to whom Bob swears eternal vengeance. Whenever he gets out of prison, Bob tries his best to kill Bart, but is often thwarted in hilarious ways.

Sideshow Bob has been one of The Simpsons' best-received villains, thanks in large part to Grammer's amazing performance. He plays Bob as a man of contradicting extremes: he possesses a brilliant intellect but chooses to dedicate it to murdering Bart, regardless of how often it fails. Grammer also gets the chance to show off his fantastic singing voice, such as in the episode "Cape Feare," where Bob does a one-man performance of H.M.S. Pinafore.

The Simpsons Release Date December 17, 1989 Cast Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer Main Genre Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 36

