The Big Picture Murder Company, set during WWII, follows American soldiers on a mission to assassinate a high-ranking Nazi officer behind enemy lines.

The film stars William Moseley, Kelsey Grammer, Pooch Hall, Gilles Marini, and Joe Anderson, and promises an authentic and thrilling experience.

Premiering on July 5, 2024, one month after the 80th anniversary of D-Day anniversary, Murder Company aims to capture the intensity of the historic event.

William Moseley and Kelsey Grammer are headed to war in the first image from Murder Company. The World War II-set action film will premiere this summer in theaters, on demand, and on digital - just in time for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Maverick Film president Richard Switzer, whose company acquired the film, calls Murder Company "a non-stop thrill ride with a very authentic feel to it, having shot fully in Europe".

Set in the wake of the June 6, 1944 invasion that sent Allied troops into Nazi-occupied France, Murder Company will follow a squad of American soldiers who are assigned to smuggle a member of the French Resistance behind enemy lines. Their ultimate mission: to assassinate a high-ranking Nazi officer. In addition to The Chronicles of Narnia's Moseley and Grammer, the star of the recently-revived Frasier, the film will star Pooch Hall (Ray Donovan), Gilles Marini (Sex in the City), and Joe Anderson (Across the Universe). The film will premiere on July 5, 2024.

What Was D-Day?

Close

On June 6, 1944, 24,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, and began their invasion of Nazi-controlled Europe. Over 4,000 Allied troops died on the beaches, but the German forces were soon overrun. D-Day was the largest seaborne invasion in history, and served as the turning point in World War II; in less than a year, Allied troops would march through continental Europe, Adolf Hitler was dead, and the Third Reich was over. One of the most dramatic days of the entire war, D-Day has been chronicled in a number of films. One of the earliest was the 1962 epic The Longest Day, which featured an all-star cast headlined by John Wayne, Henry Fonda, and Robert Mitchum. The 1975 British film Overlord takes a more personal view of the battle, following one soldier's journey from his life in England to his death on the beaches of Normandy. More recently, Saving Private Ryan depicted the invasion in its visceral opening scene, in which Steven Spielberg turned his full directorial powers to capture the horrors of war.

Murder Company was directed by Shane Dax Taylor (Masquerade), from a script by Jesse Mittelstadt (Altitude). Andy Cohen and Gabriel Georgiev executive produced; Switzer and Ian Niles produced.

Murder Company will be released in theaters, on demand, and on digital July 5, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.