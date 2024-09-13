If you were wondering if the shocking end-credits scene of The Marvels would pay off, wonder no longer! Kelsey Grammer has given an answer (if not an admittedly vague one) about whether we'll see the fan-favorite X-Men character of Beast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. During an interview with ComicBook.com, the Fraser star didn't explicitly confirm he'd be back as the genius blue mutant, but he did say that "conversations" about the topic had taken place:

"There's nothing I can talk about. What I do know is that there was a huge sort of outburst when I showed up at the end of 'The Marvels', I guess it was. The response was really almost...it wasn't unexpected that there was some response, but it was pretty overwhelming. And so...there are some conversations."

Kelsey Grammer first debuted as Dr. Hank McCoy, aka Beast, in X-Men: The Last Stand (which, ironically, would be far from the end of the X-Men franchise's cinematic career). While the movie is generally regarded as a tepid conclusion to the original X-Men trilogy, one aspect that fans were universally positive about was Kelsey Grammer's performance as Beast. Despite wide agreement that the five-time Emmy-winner was flawless in the role, Grammer hasn't had a proper major role as Beast since, apart from brief cameo appearances in X-Men: Days of Future Past and The Marvels.

'X-Men' Characters Have Slowly Been Moving Into the MCU

Thanks to the aptly titled "Multiverse Saga" of the MCU, numerous legacy characters and actors from the X-Men timelines and beyond have begun transitioning into the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. This really first started when Evan Peters (sort of) reprised his role as Quicksilver in WandaVision, even though this was more of a ruse by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). The X-Men connections continued when Patrick Stewart returned to the role of Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and then again when Kelsey Grammer returned as Beast in The Marvels. Ms. Marvel even confirmed that mutants do indeed exist in the MCU, with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) being explicitly referenced as such.

Of course, the biggest MCU connection to the X-Men continuity came in Deadpool & Wolverine, where two of the continuity's most popular characters teamed up for a multiversal adventure. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan Howlett (Hugh Jackman) weren't the only ones to return either, as we also got to see Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Wesley Snipes' Blade, Channing Tatum's Gambit, and more stop by for a cameo. With that in mind, the odds of seeing more X-Men characters arrive to the MCU are looking quite high.

The Marvels is currently available to stream on Disney+.

