A Great Divide, the powerful film that tackles the terrible and horrific wave of racism against Asians in the wake of the pandemic, has been awaiting release for some time, but that time is now getting near. The film will open on November 26, and to mark the date getting ever closer, Collider is thrilled to exclusively present the first trailer for the movie.

The film centers on a Korean American family uprooting their lives from the Bay Area to the remote landscapes of Wyoming during the early pandemic lockdown. Emerson Min leads the movie as Benjamin Lee, who is grappling with the emotional fallout of his life being turned upside down. Ken Jeong and Jae Suh Park star as his parents, Isaac and Jenna Lee, who have different reasons for moving — Isaac has a new job, while Jenna hopes to help Benjamin get into the right college.

MeeWha Alana Lee plays Grandma Shim, who hopes to impart wisdom to her grandson, Benjamin, while Miya Cech stars as Ellie Licht, Benjamin’s best friend, a Chinese adoptee protected by her parents. West Mulholland plays Hunter Drake, a bully who softens toward Benjamin, while Seamus Dever and Marshall Allman portray locals plotting to drive the Lees out. The film is directed by Emmy-winner Jean Shim, with a script by Jeff Yang, Shim, and Martina Nagel,

Why Was 'A Great Divide' Made?

At the time the movie wrapped principal photography in 2022, the key creative figures behind the movie released statements explaining their motivations for wanting to tell this story. Director Jean Shim said:

“When I saw anti-Asian hate rise in America, I couldn’t believe it was happening in 2020. I felt ‘enough is enough.’ I had to do something. Anything. So I decided to tell this story. My hope is that our Asian American film can move people’s hearts and ultimately create empathy.”

Producer Brian Yang also shared a statement saying, “When this script was sent to us, Sung and I felt it captured so much of the essence of what many in the Asian American community have grown up with." He went on to say, "We knew we had to be a part of it. If film has the power to spark conversation and shift perspectives, that’s what we hope to do with this. ”

“Writing this screenplay, based on original work by Jean and Martina, has been an incredible experience," said writer Jeff Yang. "I remember having the conversation with Jean where she first shared the idea for this film. We wanted to do something Asians don’t often do: talk about race." He explained, "We wanted to do it in a compelling, entertaining fashion, with both serious and comic notes. We’re so glad that we have a brilliant cast who’s capable of doing just that.”

A Great Divide will be released on November 26. Be sure to check out our exclusive trailer above.