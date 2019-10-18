Exclusive: Ken Jeong Makes His Debut in ‘The Casagrandes’ in Our Halloween Episode Clip

0

Nickelodeon is getting into the Halloween spirit with an all-new episode of The Casagrandes! Titled “New Haunts,” the spooky story will be airing on Saturday, October 19th at 11:30AM. In this adventure, Ronnie Anne (Izabella Alvarez) forgoes a family Halloween tradition for a “cool” party but learns “cool” doesn’t always mean “fun.” Helping her in that realization is best friend Sid (Leah Mei Gold) and a surprising new addition to the cast of characters: Ken Jeong‘s debut as Sid’s dad, Stanley.

To celebrate Jeong’s arrival on the show, we have an exclusive clip from “New Haunts” to share with you today ahead of Saturday’s episode. Jeong was most recently seen in his Netflix comedy standup special Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho, the hit film Crazy Rich Asians, and the hit Fox celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer. He is currently working on the CBS pilot, The Emperor of Malibu, and is also set to begin production on the Warner Bros. animated Scooby-Doo film, Scoob.

As for Jeong’s Casagrandes character, Stanley is Sid’s dad and is a conductor on the Great Lakes Area Rapid Transit (GLART) train, which passes by the Casagrandes’ building. He is friendly and patient, likes to cheer up train commuters with fun facts over the intercom, and does Tai Chi when he gets stressed out. Emotionally, he breaks down more than the train does, but he keeps it together long enough to get into the Halloween spirit.

Check out the exclusive clip from the Halloween episode below, featuring Jeong’s character debut:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Casagrandes:

