For anyone who thinks Ken Jeong is America’s busiest actor, you would be absolutely correct. Since 2009, the comedian has been stepping into some of the funniest projects across film and television. To be more exact, you might remember this time 15 years ago, the Detroit native was coming off the mega success of his R-rated blockbuster comedy The Hangover and just days away from the premiere of what would become one of TV’s best comedies of the 2000s, Community. While the 55-year-old humbly admits the Dan Harmon series made him a “better actor,” one can see Jeong has always been deeply layered behind those outrageous, emotional undertones. It’ll be no different when he’s filming Season 2 of the Accused for FOX in Toronto this month, a crime anthology series from Homeland’s Howard Gordon.

During a Zoom call with the actor from his bright, humble abode on the West Coast, Jeong is laid back and chill. Sporting a crisp black T-shirt and sharp thick, black-rimmed glasses, he could double for a cool, very Asian James Dean. But in the hour we shared talking about his career and its impact on him today, he’s clearly the kind of person to wear his heart on his sleeve and genuinely cares about the difference he makes. Admitting that even with his upcoming role in the FOX series with Michael Chiklis being his first dramatic lead in a drama, it has him feeling a lot of emotions. “I’m really excited and probably nervous, and wanting to just do a good job in it,” Jeong says, adding how it’s all very surreal even saying out loud. “It’s nothing I’ve ever done before. I’ve had supporting roles in dramas but never the lead, so I’m honored that Howard would even think of me for this because I so love his work.”

Despite not being able to share anything more without veering into spoilers for the series’ sophomore season, Jeong calls working with Chiklis a “full-circle” moment, having first starred with the actor on Season 6 of The Shield as Skip Osaka. “I had, like, one line. It wasn’t with him, but it was just in the background as a crime photographer,” he chuckles. But while Jeong was once an up-and-coming actor, it would be only two years later that his life would dramatically change following the release of what is now one of the highest-grossing R-rated comedies ever in the United States, beating a record formerly held by Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop for 25 years.

Fans Don’t Know the Truth About ‘The Hangover,’ According to Ken Jeong

Close

By this time in Jeong’s career, everyone knows the deeply personal context behind the role that brought him to one of film’s most superstar baddies, Leslie Chow. But the Duke University graduate reveals it almost never happened at all because of his wife, Tran Ho’s cancer diagnosis. Fifteen years later, she is now, thankfully, cancer-free. But at the time, when the new parents had just welcomed their twins, Jeong admits he wanted to be there for his wife during treatment despite Ho having other ideas. “My wife was going through chemotherapy for breast cancer at that time, and I, in fact, almost didn’t do the movie,” he says somberly. “At that time, because I’m a physician and my wife's a physician, we really approached her situation very clinically, and with knowledge, and knowledge is power. We knew that after her first dose of chemo, her tumor markers had gone down, so we knew there was a really, really good chance that we could beat this thing, and that was before even discussing The Hangover.”

Jeong discloses with his wife’s blessing and even his mother-in-law’s (“shoutout to her for taking care of her and our kids at that time”), he took on the role. But he adds that audiences don’t actually know the whole truth behind his now iconic appearance in the Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Ed Helms-starring film. “I was only there in Vegas for three days for the movie. I was not there the whole time filming,” he says. “So for the first movie, I was only there filming for three days. Luckily for me, because of Todd Phillips, the director and writer, it seemed I was in the movie a lot more on the first movie. They were in Vegas for many months, and I give Todd a lot of credit, and Warner Bros. They flew me back and forth from filming. As soon as I was done, I’d go back to LA to be with Tran.”

Thinking about it now, Jeong tells me how there’s so much more meaning behind The Hangover to him than to fans of the film. “It really got me through the worst period of my life,” he says before taking a pause. “As time goes by, the more I appreciate the behind-the-scenes love that everyone had. I wasn’t public with it. At that time, only Bradley and Todd knew because I’d done a movie with Bradley a year prior, so we had known each other.”

Thinking about it now especially, there’s so much more meaning behind ‘The Hangover’ than it is to the public because it really got me through the worst period of my life.

Jeong says he didn’t want to tell “too many people,” otherwise he would “break down crying every day.” It helped the actor a great deal to have that much support, especially from Phillips and Cooper, who made it a point to help every step of the way. “There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes love that was there. Even if The Hangover wasn’t The Hangover, I don’t think I would have gotten through that time if it wasn’t for doing that movie, because it was very therapeutic. I think that’s probably why I played it so hard and literally balls to the wall,” he laughs out loud.

Adding how it was the best distraction for him, “artistically,” Jeong approached the film in a way that he’s never approached anything before, nor since. “I just approached it as therapy as opposed to, ‘Oh, we’re gonna make this a great movie.’ I wasn’t even thinking about that, to be really honest.” It’s also a big reason why Jeong admits he never knew the movie would take off and spawn two sequels like it did. “I remember telling my wife while we were filming it, I said, ‘I think this is the funniest movie I’ve ever done, I just don’t know if the world will see that.’ Because sometimes, when you’re making movies and making TV, you don’t really know what’s going to work or not,” he says, adding how there has been a slew of projects over the years he’s done and “personally love” that he felt would make an impact, but never quite took off.

But even then, the actor admits it’s “still a great experience” to have. Thankfully, The Hangover was that for him, “but with the caveat that it became the biggest thing” Jeong has ever been a part of. “It just gave me a career. I wouldn’t be here talking to you if it wasn't for The Hangover. I’m very, still, 15 years later, eternally grateful for that movie because it just opened a whole new world that I never knew existed for me, to be honest.”

While Jeong humbly states that The Hangover “changed” him as an actor and an artist, he goes on to share how the experience reminds him that “life is short and to just maybe go opposite” of those usual instincts he holds as a performer. “I was thinking about my approach to the role because I was just known for Knocked Up at that time, basically, and that was where I played a doctor because I was a doctor. Those were the kinds of roles I was getting at that time,” he says. “I really didn’t, by nature, like to do that kind of role prior to that. But then after [playing Chow], everything just changed. I really keep telling myself, ‘Just always go for it and be fearless.’ I’m not always like that. I wasn’t always like that, necessarily.”

‘The 4:30 Movie’ Has Ken Jeong Pulling From Older Roles