With director Tim Story’s adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon Tom and Jerry now playing in select theaters and available on HBO Max, I recently got to speak with Ken Jeong about making the live-action/animated hybrid movie. During the interview, Jeong talked about how making Tom and Jerry caused him to have newfound respect for what Robert Zemeckis accomplished on Who Framed Roger Rabbit in the 80s, how many times he’s had to do something in one take (in Tom and Jerry he has to destroy a huge cake), how often he’s asked to improvise on set, and more.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Tom and Jerry are now in New York City and their long-time rivalry is reignited when Jerry secretly movies into one of New York City’s most luxurious hotels on the eve of a huge wedding between a very famous couple (Colin Jost and Pallavi Sharda). In an attempt to get rid of the hotel’s mouse problem, the manager (Rob Delaney) asks his event manager (Michael Peña) and his newest employee (Chloë Grace Moretz) to find a way to deal with the situation which includes hiring Tom. Of course, the ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy the wedding, everyone’s careers, and possibly the hotel itself. Jeong plays the hotel Chef.

Check out what Ken Jeong had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

RELATED: 'Tom & Jerry' Trailer Teases a Gleefully Wacky Update for the Classic Cartoon

Image via Warner Bros.

Ken Jeong:

How much does he stick to the script on set and how much does a director want him to improvise?

In the film he gets to destroy a cake. What is it like knowing you have one take to get something right?

If making Tom and Jerry caused him to have newfound respect for what Robert Zemeckis did on Who Framed Roger Rabbit in the 80s?

KEEP READING: Here Are All the 2021 Warner Bros. Movies That Will Be Released on HBO Max

Image via Warner Bros.

Share Share Tweet Email

Alexandre Aja's New Netflix Thriller 'Oxygen' Revealed in Exclusive Images The 'Crawl' director tells us all about his new sci-fi thriller "with an existential twist."