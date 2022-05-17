The workplace, like many aspects of our lives, has changed a lot since the pandemic began in 2020. Now, Comedy Central is set to tackle that change with a new film looking to put a unique spin on the modern workplace comedy. Deadline reports that Out of Office will premiere on the channel this summer. It is coming from the minds of The Office’s executive producers Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein, the latter of which wrote and directed the film. Silverman and Lieberstein were working together on a similar remote workplace comedy for CBS All Access at the beginning of the pandemic. However, that appears to have morphed into this film.

Out of Office will star Ken Jeong, Leslie Jones, Jason Alexander, Cheri Oteri, Jay Pharoah, Milana Vayntrub, Oscar Nuñez, Paul F. Tompkins, Jim Rash, Tony Rodriguez, Emily Pendergast, Chris Gethard and Christopher Smith. The cast is also rounded out by Elaine Carroll, Carmen Flood, Jean St. James, Rebecca Lee, Janine Poreba, Monte Markham, Ryan Radis and Shantira Jackson. The film is described as “an ensemble comedy about the blurring lines between working from home and would-be/should-be private life...the story centers on a young woman who finds that keeping her job is somehow tied to helping her boss navigate his fast-failing marriage.”

Out of Office is a co-production of MTV Entertainment Studios, CBS Studios, and Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate. Luke Kelly-Clyne is serving as producer while Silverman, Owens, Drew Buckley, and Isabel San Vargas of Propagate are executive producers on the project. Lieberstein, Jeong, Pharoah and Ari Pearce are also serving as executive producers with Andrew Lutin of MTV Entertainment Group. On top of that, Kent Zbornak is co-executive producing while Shaina Farrow, Kevin Healey and Jason Schrift are co-producers.

RELATED: 'The Blackening' Comedy Central Short to Be Adapted Into Film From Tim Story, Tracy Oliver, & Dewayne Perkins

Overall, this sounds like a very timely film that looks to tackle the humorous side of working from home and how that can make it harder for someone to separate their home life from their work life. It also helps that there is a lot of talent behind this project. A couple former SNL cast members and any Office connection is never a bad thing. There have been more than a few films that have tackled post pandemic life and, since The Office, there have been a handful of TV shows and movies that have covered the workplace in a comedic sense. Hopefully, Out of Office can live up to Lieberstein’s past work while also bringing something new to this sub-genre.

There is no exact release date for Out of Office yet. However, with a summer premiere set, we should hear news on that front very soon and maybe even the film’s first trailer.

'Bridgerton' Showrunner Explains Why Season 3 Will Follow Colin and Penelope

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (454 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe