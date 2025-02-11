It's time for another incredible season of The Masked Singer! With fifteen new characters joining The Masked Singer family, Season 13 is destined for non-stop action, great performances, and out-of-the-box guesses. And based on this exclusive clip, everyone's favorite funny man is up to his old tricks. Please, please, please, Ken Jeong! Enough with the wild guesses! But hey, that's why we love the comedian.

The Masked Singer is back for a brand-new season on FOX. To celebrate lucky Season 13, the celebrity panel has a brand-new cast of colorful characters hidden under those infamous masks. As seen in the first clip from the season, Ken Jeong takes a stab at which celebrity is Coral. And you're not going to believe who he thinks she is.

Please, Please, Please Ken!

When it's time to finally guess the identity of Coral, Ken Jeong swings for the fences. Based on the clue package, Ken believes that the model house is a direct link to someone who builds a house: a carpenter. And in Ken logic, that must mean Coral is Sabrina Carpenter. Noting that Coral said, "Please, please, please," in the clue package, Ken simply can't back down that it's not NOT Sabrina Carpenter! Even his fellow panelists have a giggle at his guess. Find out what else Ken has in his bag of tricks this season

This season, The Masked Singer is luckier than ever. This season once again includes Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora, with Nick Cannon holding down the fort as host. Season 13 will commemorate acclaimed franchises including Shrek, Ghostbusters, and the 100th anniversary of The Grand Ole Opry, as well as the iconic Rat Pack and exciting theme nights like Voices of Olympus: Unmasking the Gods, Carnival, Boy Bands, Decades and Soundtrack Of My Life.

The masked characters this season include Ant, Bat, Boogie Woogie, Cherry Blossom, Coral, Fuzzy Peas, Griffin, Honey Pot, Nessy, Paparazzo, Pearl, Space Ranger, Stud Muffin, and Yorkie. Season 12 made history as a group took home the trophy for the first time in the show's history. Boyz II Men were victorious as Buffaloes. Stay tuned to see who hoists the trophy this year as the season officially begins Wednesday, February 12 at 8:00pm.