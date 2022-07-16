Tokyo Vice has been a sensational hit recently on HBO Max, and it’s confirmed that the second season of the show is coming. The acclaimed series, which stars Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe, is partially based on the memoir and account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police in the late '90s by American journalist Jake Adelstein.

Ken Watanabe, a well-known Japanese actor who has been in the industry for decades, made his comeback as the incorruptible police chief Hiroto Katagiri, Adelstein’s ally. Once again, Watanabe wins over fans and critics with his forceful yet delicate performance. Thus, while fans wait for season 2 of Tokyo Vice to drop, here is the list of Watanabe’s other performances that deserve a rewatch.

'Inception' (2010)

Inception is a science fiction action thriller written and directed by Christopher Nolan and starred Leonardo DiCaprio as Dominick Cobb, a professional thief who steals information by penetrating his target’s subconsciousness. Watanabe played Mr. Saito, an incredibly powerful and wealthy business tycoon who employs Cobb to defeat a rival.

Despite not playing the leading role in the movie, Watanabe's performance won over fans and critics alike with his sincere charisma and charm. Watanabe's brief appearance doesn't prevent him from shining because he was a natural scene-stealer with his quiet yet potent demeanor and attitude that can both dazzle and terrify even the most jaded spectators.

'Batman Begins' (2005)

Batman Begins is the first installment of Nolan’s Batman trilogy and it’s also Watanabe and Nolan’s first collaborative effort. The movie follows Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) as he embarks on his journey of becoming Batman. Watanabe plays a member of the League of Shadows tasked with impersonating Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson) during Bruce’s training.

It is said that Nolan was so moved by Watanabe’s performance in Batman Begins that he specifically created Mr. Saito for him in Inception. Despite having little screen time, Watanabe may nonetheless amaze fans by convincingly portraying an impersonated fearless, and strong leader. Additionally, his combat prowess was masterfully displayed, meriting another watch.

'The Last Samurai' (2003)

In The Last Samurai, Watanabe portrays the titular role alongside Tom Cruise who plays Captain Nathan Algren of the 7th Cavalry Regiment. Captain Algren, whose internal struggles drive him to contact samurai warriors and eventually becomes one after being assigned to eradicate the culture.

Watanabe portrays a complex character with a lot of pain and hardships with a profound and compelling inner performance which garnered him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Additionally, Watanabe's acting with eyes is excellent because even when no words are spoken, he properly conveys all that is necessary and moves the audience to their core.

'Letters from Iwo Jima' (2006)

As a companion piece to Clint Eastwood’s Flags of Our Fathers, which depicts the Battle of Iwo Jima from the American point of view, Letters from Iwo Jima shows the same battle but from the Japanese soldiers’ perspective. The majority of the dialogue in the movie is delivered in Japanese, and Watanabe portrays General Tadamichi Kuribayashi of the Imperial Japanese Army. In real life, Kuribayashi is best known for leading the Japanese garrison at the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Watanabe's performance, which combines moving and compelling acting with a clear, unsentimental dignity of a troubled general, makes the movie more painful. Moreover, his presence grounds the movie, which critics hailed as one of the greatest performances of the year and earned him numerous nominations.

'Memories of Tomorrow' (2006)

Watanabe portrays Masayuki Saeki in Memories of Tomorrow, a brilliant and accomplished advertising executive whose family and life are completely upended as he is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He is aided and supported by his patient and loving wife who is played by Kanako Higuchi.

Given that the actor had actually battled leukemia, Watanabe adds a bit of a personal touch to his courageous and agonizing performance. He handles the heartbreaking moments with such subtlety and dedication that the audience is compelled to empathize and bear the hardship with him. Additionally, the on-screen chemistry between Watanabe and Higuchi is a major highlight of the movie.

'Shanghai' (2010)

Shanghai follows American spy Paul Soames (John Cusack) who comes to Shanghai in October 1941, pretending to be a Nazi-supporting reporter for the Shanghai Herald only to find out that his fellow spy, Conner (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) was murdered. Watanabe performs as Captain Tanaka, who plays a huge role in Conner's demise.

Despite having a weak screenplay and not enough spotlight, Watanabe was nonetheless able to successfully portray the part with the help of his commanding presence. Moreover, Watanabe's portrayal of jealousy on screen is interesting as he willingly experiments with and challenges himself to embody many human emotions.

'Tampopo' (1985)

Tampopo follows a pair of truck drivers, the seasoned Gorō (Tsutomu Yamazaki) and his younger sidekick, Gun (Watanabe), who decide to stop at a run-down roadside ramen shop to support its nascent business. The movie is a charming poem that combined cuisine and love.

Young Watanabe immediately demonstrates the wit, charm, and endearing talent that made him famous in the field and stole fans’ hearts. Watanabe rarely plays comedic roles, yet he excels in them thanks to his unexpectedly endearing facial expression and lighthearted demeanor.

'Bel Canto' (2018)

The film Bel Canto is based on Ann Patchett's 2001 novel of the same name. It follows Roxanne Coss (Julianne Moore), a famous opera singer, as she travels to South America to perform at the birthday party of wealthy Japanese industrialist Katsumi Hosokawa, played by Watanabe, then unexpectedly trapped in a hostage situation.

Watanabe portrays powerful characters in practically all of his parts because of the authority and domination that his approach and attitude exude, which is exactly what he brings to this role. Additionally, he and Moore have fantastic chemistry together, which is the movie's centerpiece.

'Memoirs of a Geisha' (2008)

Memoirs of a Geisha is based on Arthur Golden's 1997 novel of the same name, is on the sacrifices and struggles that geisha in pre-World War II Japan encountered, as well as the problems that the war and a modernizing society presented to them. Watanabe portrays Chairman Ken Iwamura, a gentle, respectable, and kind love interest of the lead character Chiyo Sakamoto/Sayuri Nitta (Ziyi Zhang).

Watanabe developed a defining character for himself as the Chairman with his smoldering authoritative yet still demonstrating softness and kindness at heart despite having less screen time than his female co-stars.

'Godzilla Franchise' (2014 - )

Godzilla (or Gojira) is a Japanese franchise created and owned by Toho Co., Ltd, centers on the fictional kaiju character Godzilla. It is the longest-running movie franchise, having started in 1954 and continued through various breaks of varying lengths. Watanabe portrays Dr. Ishirō Serizawa, a prominent scientist employed by Monarch and a kaiju expert, in the most recent remake of the franchise, which premiered in 2014.

Watanabe once more created a character with his signature that fans can clearly distinguish from his prior roles despite getting little screen time. Additionally, Watanabe is a fan of Godzilla himself, so he can easily identify with his character, making his portrayal more authentic and memorable.

