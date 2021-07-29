Game developer Ember Lab has delayed their highly anticipated Kena: Bridge of Spirits from the initial release date of August 24 to September 21. Per the official Twitter account, a statement was released, although there were no explicit reasons given for the delay, other than the game needs a “polish across all platforms."

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an upcoming action-adventure game that follows a young Spirit Guide, Kena, who must travel to an abandoned village to find a sacred mountain shrine. Kena works to uncover secrets of the forgotten village that is now tucked away in an overgrown forest full of trapped spirits.

The game will consist of Kena building a team of small, adorable companion spirits, also known as the “Rot,” to access new abilities that will allow her to manipulate the environment and make new discoveries as she guides the spirits from the physical world to the spiritual one. Players will be able to explore the abandoned village and use powers from the Spirit Realm to restore and balance the world. Fast-paced combat plays a big role in the game as Kena will have to battle corrupt, trapped spirits that are unable to move on. The game was shown at the Tribeca Film Festival, which allowed virtual attendees to play an hour-long demo. Reactions to the game demo have been overall positive.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is also expected to be a “timed exclusive” and will release on Windows through the Epic Games Store. Those who purchased the game on Playstation 4 will have the opportunity to upgrade to the Playstation 5 version for free.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be available for PS4 and PS5 with a new release date of September 21. Check out the official developer statement below:

